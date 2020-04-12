Among the names announced for the upcoming Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament earlier today was 35-year-old El Hijo Del Fantasma; a decision that caught some by surprise, considering the high-flying lucha star has yet to actually compete on WWE television.

Fantasma, real name Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly, comes from a family of wrestlers including his father El Fantasma, his uncle Ángel de la Muerte, and cousin Fantasma Jr.

He has been wrestling for 20 years, debuting with CMLL back in 2008. One of his greatest accomplishments there included winning the CMLL World Middleweight Championship from Averno, but he is also a former two-time CMLL World Trios Champion, alongside Hector Garza and La Mascara.

In 2013, Fantasma made the jump to AAA where he remained for 6 years before being signed by WWE in late 2019. U.S. fans will likely recognize him more for his work in Lucha Underground as King Cuerno, a former Gift of the Gods Champion who was a staple of the program during its entire run.

Under the name Jorge Bolly, he made his in-ring debut for WWE at an NXT Live event in Fort Pierce, FL on February 15th. He worked a handful of live events and wrestled in a dark match prior to an episode of NXT television before things shut down in March, but has yet to debut on television.

This weekend, WWE announced the four Superstars who will compete in the B Block of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, under the name El Hijo Del Fantasma. They had also put his mask back on, despite removing it during his matches on NXT Live events.

Fantasma will have matches with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and Akira Tozawa during the block portion of the round robin tournament. The Superstar with the best record will advance to the finals to face the Superstar with the best record in the A Block; Tony Nese, Drake Maverick, KUSHIDA and newcomer Jake Atlas.

The tournament begins this Wednesday night on WWE NXT.