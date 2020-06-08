Who Left The Backlot Brawl With The NXT Championship? | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

We cut to a parking lot where the NXT roster has surrounded a wrestling ring with their cars, using the headlights to provide lighting for the match. Adam Cole arrives in a ridiculous monster truck with Undisputed Era branding all over it. Velveteen Dream shows up in a Lambourghuini dressed like Negan from “The Walking Dead”, complete with baseball bat.

Dream goes after the champion with his baseball bat and Cole immediately bails. He tries to escape in a car, but the challenger bashes in the windows and dents the roof until he gets out to face him. Another car rolls up as they’re brawling and a voice asks “did someone call for an Uber?” Dream throws Cole into the car and the Uber drive speeds off.

The brawl continues into a bunch of buildings nearby. Not much to report as they’re just throwing each other into brick walls over and over and doing a lot of punching and kicking.

Cole gets the upper hand and whips Dream into a Ford truck, and smashes his head into the grill. He tries for a running knee but Dream dropkicks his knees out and sends him into a different truck. Double ax handle from the challenger, before he finally rolls things back into the ring. Aaaaand they’re back out again.

Dream flies off the apron but is caught with a superkick. He doesn’t go down though, and hits the champ with a superkick of his own, then body slams the champ on the roof of a car. We have a ladder, for some reason! Dream sets in with a half dozen stiff right hands on top of the car, then sets up the ladder. It’s Purple Rainmaker time!

As he’s on the top of the ladder a Charger pulls up shines its brights in Dream’s face, honking its horn. The Undisputed Era gets out and tries to make the save in time, but Cole gets thrown off the ladder through the windshield of the car below! His arm is all cut up and bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE>>>