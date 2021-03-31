‘Wildcat’ Chris Harris Returns To IMPACT Wrestling For James Storm’s 1000th Match

“The Cowboy” James Storm wrestled his 1,000th match in an IMPACT Wrestling ring this Tuesday night, defeating career rival Eric Young in a main event match that inevitably descended into a wild eight-way brawl.

Storm was accompanied to the ring by fellow TNA tag team legend Chris Sabin and rapidly rising star Jake Something. In order to combat outside interference from EY’s faction Violent By Design, the group brought along a special surprise — “Wildcat” Chris Harris!

Both Storm and Harris worked the very first TNA weekly pay-per-view in 2002. On week two they were put together as a tag team called America’s Most Wanted, immediately pushed to the top of the division. The two went on to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships together six times between 2002 and 2006.

Storm dedicated his 1,000th match to departed TNA Wrestling co-founder Bob Ryder, who is credited with creating America’s Most Wanted and getting behind the team creatively.

“The Cowboy” was a mainstay and top figure in IMPACT since its inception in 2002 through 2017. He is an 8-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, a 7-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion, former NWA National Champion, TNA King of the Ring Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion.