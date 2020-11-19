Will Hobbs Turns On Cody Rhodes After AEW Dynamite Main Event, Joins Team Taz

Team Taz has a new member.

The closing moments of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw newcomer Will Hobbs turn on Cody Rhodes, attacking him with a steel chair just moments after the “American Nightmare” and TNT Champion Darby Allin lost a main event tag team match to Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Hobbs had previously aligned himself against Taz and his crew for quite some time, going back to his debut on All Elite Wrestling television. It seems like every time the group tried to attack Darby over the past few months – and there were many, many times – Hobbs was there to make the save.

Despite this, Taz has been trying to recruit and turn the big man, immediately recognizing his tremendous potential. It would appear that his efforts have paid off. Check out the footage above.