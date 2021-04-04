NJPW
Will Ospreay Becomes The New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
During NJPW Sakura Genesis, Kota Ibushi’s reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was ended at the hands of Will Ospreay.
The two men went one on one for the title with Ospreay coming out on top, surviving the kamigoye to then connect with a storm breaker to defeat him.
This kickstart Ospreay’s first run as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and after the match, Ibushi was beaten down by United Empire, until he was eventually helped to the back by officials. Ospreay went on to call out Kazuchika Okada, hoping to avenge his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15.
STORMBREAKER!!!!!! HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! @WillOspreay is the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion!!! #njSG #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/b55G5lLiFa
4/2 NJPW STRONG Results: Rocky Romero vs Kevin Knight, Team Filthy In Action Against Team Brody
NJPW STRONG Results
April 2, 2021
Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov run down the match card and discuss the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament starting next week. This year not only does the winner get the traditional tournament, but they will be awarded the brand new STRONG Openweight Championship!
Rocky Romero def. Kevin Knight
Rocky got the win with a cross armbreaker in about nine minutes. Knight went after the leg and back on the mat early on, but ran into a dropkick. Rocky lit him up with kicks all over the body, Knight came back with heavy blows in the corner, but Rocky gave it right back to him with more chops. The Young Lion set in with European uppercuts one after another, and took him down with a shoulder tackle, but Rocky shook off the Boston Crab. Knight continued to work the back with body slams and knee drops, and eventually got the Boston Crab locked in. He kept trying for a vertical suplex throughout the match and Rocky had different counters for it each time. In the end it was his Achilles heel, as Romero reversed the suplex into a crossface, rolled into a big German suplex, and slapped on the cross armbreaker to get the submission.
Alex Coughlin & TJP def. Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso
Misterioso and TJP spent the first few minutes grappling back and forth looking for advantages, but kept coming up even. When that didn’t work they started trading flash counters. Misterioso got the better of the exchange and went for a dive outside, but Coughlin pounced him clear across the ring. Clearwater tagged in but rushed right into a double-team beatdown. TJP nearly wrenched his arm out of its socket, and Coughlin slowed things down with various holds, working the back with knees and clubbing blows. Misterioso eventually got the hot tag and caught Coughlin with some close pinning combinations, running through both with a double clothesline. Coughlin gave him a backbreaker right into a crazy impressive bridging fallaway slam, all in one fluid move. Clearwater got the tag and rushed in, putting the boots to Coughlin in the corner. He hit a huge lariat, but TJP made the save at the last second. Misterioso went for a dive to the outside but crashed and burned. TJP hit the Mamba Splash on Clearwater shortly after to win.
Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) def. Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel
The Riegel twins tried to work on Dickinson with some double-team offense at the start, but the “Dirty Daddy” ran through both with clotheslines. Brody tagged in and they started trading heavy forearms. Dickinson took out the big man’s knees and backed him into the heel corner. Kratos and Brody started trading even heavier forearm shots until things broke down into a brawl on the floor. Team Filthy got a hold of Sterling Riegel and beat the hell out of him, alternating with quick tags for quite some time. Kratos mauled his arm, which set up Lawlor to come in and work it over with different holds and submissions. Sterling eventually shocked everyone by trading blows with Dickinson and took him down with a backbreaker. Brody got the hot tag and scared off Lawlor before squashing him and Kratos in the corner. He tried to toss Logan Riegel into an assisted dropkick, but Kratos pounced the poor kid across the ring. Sterling then tried for a crossbody, but the juggernaut swatted him down. Dickinson started pelting Sterling with forearms until the ref called for the bell.
Team Filthy beat down all the babyfaces after the match. Tom Lawlor tried to get Chris Dickinson to break Sterling’s arm but he refused to do it. Possibly out of respect after Sterling stood up to him and traded shots during the match. Kratos had no problem injuring him, however, and brutally snapped his arm backwards and stomped on it. Dickinson shook his head and walked through the corner before the others.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Unveils Its Brand New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt
New Japan Pro-Wrestling unveiled their brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt earlier today at Korakuen Hall.
The newly christened title is a combination of the iconic IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. They were brought together at Wrestle Kingdom 14 when Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the Double Gold Dash series.
Kota Ibushi won the titles from Naito on night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, and successfully defended them against “Switchblade” Jay White on night two. He immediately made his intentions to unify the two heavyweight belts clear, and with Naito losing his final chance to save the Intercontinental title at Castle Attack, New Japan made it official.
The brand new title belt is a culmination of the four different generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championships, while the side plates evoke the Intercontinental Championship.
Per NJPW1972.com:
“The history of the four generations of IWGP Heavyweight Championship are acknowledged through its center plate. The upper part of the belt had a radial design which recalls the original circular IWGP Heavyweight design, while the upper profile of the belt carries the second generation IWGP ‘crown’ motif.
“On the plate itself, we see a pair of wings which represent those on the third generation title belt, while the central Lion Mark brings to mind that on the fourth generation Heavyweight belt. Meanwhile, the title’s side plates evoke the IWGP Intercontinental Championship design.”
Kota Ibushi will defend the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time on April 4 at NJPW Sakura Genesis, taking on the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.
3/30 NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results: Ibushi Battles The Empire, New Belt Unveiled At Korakuen Hall
NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results
March 30, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to Korakuen Hall on Tuesday to unveil the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt, a fusion of the historic IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles.
Kota Ibushi gained some momentum over The Empire on the road to his championship defense against Will Ospreay on April 4. SHO also scored a win over Suzuki-Gun. YOH returns from injury at Sakura Genesis, as Roppongi 3K challenges El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships.
— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. Naito tapped out Tsuji in just over 10 minutes.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi & SHO def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru). SHO pinned DOUKI with the Shock Arrow.
— 10-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & EVIL & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI). KENTA tapped out YOSHI-HASHI.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Gedo & Jado & Jay White) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata). White tapped out Honma.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi & Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) def. The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay). Ibushi pinned Cobb with the Kamigoye.
