Will Ospreay Bulks Up To Legit Heavyweight Status During Time Away (Photos)

Will Ospreay is now a legitimate heavyweight.

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star posted several photos on Instagram recently showing off his new, bulked up look. He also noted on Twitter earlier this week that he was up to 227 pounds, joking that he might need to change his nickname from the “Aerial Assassin”.

Ospreay began discussing a possible move to the heavyweight division in 2019, after winning last year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament and relocating to Japan full-time.

He then entered the G1 Climax, traditionally a heavyweight exclusive tournament, and had blow-away matches with almost everyone in his block, including Lance Archer, Kazuchika Okada, KENTA and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

While New Japan is back in action starting this Monday, Ospreay will unfortunately not be among the competitors taking part in the recently announced 2020 New Japan Cup. He returned to the UK at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to be closer to family, and cannot currently return due to international travel restrictions.