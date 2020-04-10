Will Ospreay Discusses Potential Match With CM Punk: “I’m Going To Try For It”

After CM Punk named Will Ospreay as one of the people he would consider wrestling, the New Japan star has given his thoughts on the situation.

Punk was asked which names would interest him for a match, and while many different names were given from WWE such as John Cena and Daniel Bryan, a name he also mentioned was Ospreay.

Ospreay spoke with WrestleTalk and admitted that when he heard the news he wasn’t sure what to think of it or whether or not to believe it at first.

“Why me? I get this itch and I’m like, is he wanting to come back? I don’t know. Then I start just messaging around, and I’m like is he pulling a Punk card on me? Am I just being f’ed with?, and people are like I don’t know dude, maybe. “I sat there for a second and was like I’m just going to ignore it. I’m not going to say anything, and then he tagged me in on Instagram. I’ve never talked to him in my entire life. We’ve never said one word to each other. It was a tweet between us and I was like ‘is this going to happen?’”

Ospreay then spoke about the possibility of the match happening and admitted that he is going to try and do everything to make it a reality.

“I’m sitting there fidgeting and I’m like I brought Amazing Red out of retirement, could I bring CM Punk back. I’m going to try for it. I’m going to put it out there to the world. I will always be a Punk fan, the moment he said cross-legged on that stage. “Jericho was huge when he came over to face Omega, we could only top that if we got Punk, and I think it can happen. I don’t want to say it’s in the pipeline. I don’t want to say there’s been words. I don’t want to say there has been phone calls between the offices because there hasn’t been. But there is a want from him to listen at least, and that is the only bit of hope I need to try and make this happen. I will behind over f’ing backwards and fold myself in half to try and bring back CM Punk.”