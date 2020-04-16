Will Ospreay Reveals He Was Almost Part Of WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic

New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Will Ospreay recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he revealed he almost took part in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic.

The WWE Cruiserweight Classic was highly praised at the time and did feature two New Japan stars in Kota Ibushi and Zack Sabre Jr., and it appears that Ospreay was almost part of that.

“[William] Regal calls me while I was filming a commercial and is like, ‘Do you fancy doing the Cruiserweight Classic?’ I was like, ‘I’m interested, but I’m going to New Japan in April.’ There was nothing signed that I was legally New Japan’s property. I said, ‘would you have a problem if I did New Japan?’ Regal drops the line, ‘Let me ask Triple H and I’ll get back to you.’ I’m like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ Regal asked Triple H, he was fine with it. I would do the Super Juniors and then do the Cruiserweight Classic and then I would be free to do what I wanted. As it started to get closer to April, WWE said they wanted me full-time and I would have to go over there and be part of the system. I wasn’t ready for that. It was a choice between WWE, NJPW, and TNA. TNA wasn’t an option, I didn’t want to go. My best bet was to go to NJPW, learn the tricks of the trade, and within my first year I knew it was the place for me. I told Regal, ‘I’m not ready to sign on.’ He asked if I wanted to do the Cruiserweight Classic anyway. I didn’t want to do something unless I’m 100% committed and I wasn’t. They were understanding.

Outside of the Cruiserweight Classic, Will Ospreay is a name that is consistently linked with WWE by fans. However, Ospreay made it clear that while there have been conversations in the past, he currently has no interest in joining the company.

“There have been phone calls since, but I’m just not interested. Especially what the current product is. Until things start to change, I don’t think I’ll ever be interested in WWE,” Ospreay told Chris Van Vliet.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.