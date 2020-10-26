Will The Miz Cash In Money In The Bank Tonight On Raw? Jeff Hardy Admits To Losing HIs Cool Against Elias

Will The Miz Cash In On Raw Tonight?

In case you missed it, The Miz defeated Otis on Sunday night at WWE Hell in a Cell to become the new holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, thanks in no small part to an act of betrayal from the big man’s Heavy Machinery tag team partner Tucker.

In an interview backstage after his big victory, The Miz – along with Morrison, who clearly had way too many energy drinks before the show – teased the possibility of cashing in his newly won contract tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Jeff Hardy Loses His Cool Against Elias

The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy was interviewed backstage after getting himself disqualified against Elias on Sunday night at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Hardy had delivered his signature Twist of Fate and hate the bout within grasp, but caught Elias sneaking to the outside going after his guitar. The former world champion then opted to blast the guitar over his opponent’s back, shattering it into about a hundred pieces. We expect this program to continue tonight on Monday Night Raw.