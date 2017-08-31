Will Vince McMahon Ever Willingly Leave WWE?

The WWE main roster has been subject to some pretty awful booking over the last several years, and in the end, when the booking is bad, and even when it’s good, all the blame/praise should go to one man; Vince McMahon.
McMahon, who just turned 72 last week, is still heavily involved in the creative process in WWE, as nothing ever appears on WWE television without the chairman’s blessing.
On Wednesday, Dave Scherer of PW Insider was asked about life after Vince McMahon in WWE, and if he thinks McMahon will ever willingly step down as the company’s top man.
According to Scherer, Vince probably won’t step down willingly.
“As frustrated as I get with Vince’s booking at times, no I don’t want him to die to get the booking out of his hands. Other than a debilitating disease, I don’t see him giving up the duties. And keep on thing in mind, to Wall Street they see Vince as WWE. If he were to die suddenly, it could affect the company’s business in many ways, from stock price to TV deal rights. WWE doesn’t want that kind of sudden transition if it could be avoided.”
He will within 5 years, he will make the announcement that he is retiring and has chosen his successor, HHH and Stephanie will be in the ring with him, and then Shane will come down. Vince will say this has been such a hard decision to make. Hunter and Stephanie have dedicated themselves to the WWE, since Shane’s return he has busted his a*s to show how much he wants this. The bottom line is that nobody walks out on Vince McMahon ever! Congratulations Stephanie and Hunter you now have the keys to the kingdom. Shane says hold on a second here, Vince interrupts and says No amount of begging is going to change my mind! Shane says that’s fine because I don’t beg! With the help of the Board of Directors and a lot of my money I now own the WWE! Vinces eyes bulge, HHH says wait a second I married Stephanie and I deserve this company, Steph says Shane, then stops and looks at Hunter and says what did that mean. Vince says I don’t believe this, Shane says, why not dad, what goes around comes around, just like you did to Grandpa! Security enters and escorts Vince who is ballistic out of the arena along with an arguing Steph and HHH
I agree with you. If and when old Vince walks away I can see his son Shane taken over, But Stephanie will still have a hand in the business. The three of them will run the WWE until one of them dies.