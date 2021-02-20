William Regal Announces No DQ Match For This Week’s WWE NXT

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Edge will kick off the show tonight at 8/7c to his potential WrestleMania opponents just 48 hours before both world champions defend their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber. If you’re on Twitter come hang out with us @prowrestlingcom and give our new account a follow.

WWE Smackdown Results

February 19, 2021

Edge made his way to the ring and got right down to business. He admitted that as the “Ultimate Opportunist”, he thinks Roman Reigns is doing the smart thing by not competing in the Elimination Chamber, whereas Drew McIntyre could easily lose the WWE Championship against five other guys.

Roman Reigns’ music cut him off and the Universal Champion very, very slowly walked out with his entourage. He told Edge there weren’t two decisions. There’s every other match, and then there’s THE real main event at WrestleMania and he demands to be acknowledged as such.

Edge denied that because he saw Roman crack under the pressure last week, before Edge even began getting in his head. In that moment he realized that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania, because whoever he picks after Elimination Chamber, no matter who it is, that’s the main event.

Sami Zayn interrupted everyone with his documentary crew. He told Edge that he might be the ultimate opportunist, but WWE management didn’t want him in the WrestleMania main event, and yet he’s plowed his way into the Elimination Chamber anyways, and that should scare everyone. He went on, and on, and on until Jey Uso got sick of it and superkicked his head off.

Reigns very slowly, very calmly handed his belt and microphone to Paul Heyman. He put his hands behind his back and walked over to Edge, whispering something into his ear for about 20 seconds. We couldn’t make out what was said, but the tone between them afterwards was deathly silent.

Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This was set up after Apollo interfered in Nakamura’s U.S. title shot against Big E last week, costing him the match. Big E was ringside throughout on his white couch doing commentary, and was adamantly against giving Apollo another title shot.

Apollo went after Nakamura right away and backed him into the corner, before slapping on a headlock and delivery body shots and knees to the gut. Nakamura came back with strikes and kicks, climbing to the top turnbuckle, but he got caught on the way up and thrown out to the floor. Apollo brought him back inside but stopped to talk trash to Big E, and the two nearly came to blows.

After the commercial break Apollo continued to control the offense until Nakamura eventually caught him in a cross armbreaker for the submission win out of nowhere. The whole time Big E was getting more and more frustrated that Cole and Graves kept asking questions about Apollo and just wanted to be done with the guy he’s beaten three times in six weeks.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Apollo continued to assault Nakamura after the match. Big E finally stepped in when he threatened to use the ring steps and literally screamed at Apollo that he was done and to go to the back. Incredible sense of authority like I’ve never seen from him before. Apollo backed down but when E turned around to help out Nakamura, he got blindsided with the steps.

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.