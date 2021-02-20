WWE
William Regal Announces No DQ Match For This Week’s WWE NXT
NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday night will now be a No DQ match.
The match was originally scheduled for last week, but for an undisclosed reason it was postponed. When Escobar didn’t show up for the fight, it was announced that if he no-showed again he would be stripped of the Cruiserweight title and suspended indefinitely.
In consideration of the difference in each competitors “interest” in their match I’ve decided to raise the stakes. @WWEKarrionKross vs @EscobarWWE will now be a #NoDQMatch & if our Cruiserweight Champion does not participate, he will be stripped of his title & suspended. #WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 20, 2021
PROGRESS Wrestling Returns Today On The WWE Network: Natural Progression Series 7, Cara Noir Defends
PROGRESS Wrestling will run its first event in 11 months this afternoon, and for the first time ever the promotion will stream live on the WWE Network. The broadcast begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Chapter 104: Natural Progression will feature the seventh edition of the Natural Progression Series tournament created to showcase new and up-and-coming talent from the region.
Plenty of newcomers to the UK scene have competed in previous incarnations of the NPS including Will Ospreay, Flash Morgan Webster, Pete Dunne and Zack Gibson. Toni Storm won in 2017 in the first and only all-female tournament.
Competing in the tournament this year will be Warren Banks, Big Guns Joe, Danny Black, Elijah, Ethan Allen, Kid Lykos II, Luke Jacobs and Man Like Deriess.
In addition the following non-tournament matches have been announced:
PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender’s Match
Spike Trivet vs. Omari vs. Gene Munny vs. Chris Ridgeway
PROGRESS World Championship Match
Cara Noir (c) vs. Dan Moloney
Millie McKenzie vs. Mercedez Blaze
Kid Lykos vs. Chuck Mambo
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Lineup
The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line this Sunday night at WWE Elimination Chamber.
The reigning champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, will put their titles on the line against Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.
Belair and Banks teamed up tonight on Friday Night Smackdown and scored a six-person tag team victory over the tag champions and Bayley. It was actually Reginald who got the win, pinning Nia Jax after a set of dropkicks took her off her feet.
The champions are currently fighting battles on three different fronts right now. They actually owe a title match to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for winning the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, and have been mixed up in drama with Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Lana and Dana Brooke on the Raw brand.
THIS SUNDAY at #WWEChamber!!@NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/Wh6QcsohAR
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2021
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Edge will kick off the show tonight at 8/7c to his potential WrestleMania opponents just 48 hours before both world champions defend their titles at WWE Elimination Chamber. If you’re on Twitter come hang out with us @prowrestlingcom and give our new account a follow.
WWE Smackdown Results
February 19, 2021
Edge made his way to the ring and got right down to business. He admitted that as the “Ultimate Opportunist”, he thinks Roman Reigns is doing the smart thing by not competing in the Elimination Chamber, whereas Drew McIntyre could easily lose the WWE Championship against five other guys.
Roman Reigns’ music cut him off and the Universal Champion very, very slowly walked out with his entourage. He told Edge there weren’t two decisions. There’s every other match, and then there’s THE real main event at WrestleMania and he demands to be acknowledged as such.
Edge denied that because he saw Roman crack under the pressure last week, before Edge even began getting in his head. In that moment he realized that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania, because whoever he picks after Elimination Chamber, no matter who it is, that’s the main event.
Sami Zayn interrupted everyone with his documentary crew. He told Edge that he might be the ultimate opportunist, but WWE management didn’t want him in the WrestleMania main event, and yet he’s plowed his way into the Elimination Chamber anyways, and that should scare everyone. He went on, and on, and on until Jey Uso got sick of it and superkicked his head off.
Reigns very slowly, very calmly handed his belt and microphone to Paul Heyman. He put his hands behind his back and walked over to Edge, whispering something into his ear for about 20 seconds. We couldn’t make out what was said, but the tone between them afterwards was deathly silent.
Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
This was set up after Apollo interfered in Nakamura’s U.S. title shot against Big E last week, costing him the match. Big E was ringside throughout on his white couch doing commentary, and was adamantly against giving Apollo another title shot.
Apollo went after Nakamura right away and backed him into the corner, before slapping on a headlock and delivery body shots and knees to the gut. Nakamura came back with strikes and kicks, climbing to the top turnbuckle, but he got caught on the way up and thrown out to the floor. Apollo brought him back inside but stopped to talk trash to Big E, and the two nearly came to blows.
After the commercial break Apollo continued to control the offense until Nakamura eventually caught him in a cross armbreaker for the submission win out of nowhere. The whole time Big E was getting more and more frustrated that Cole and Graves kept asking questions about Apollo and just wanted to be done with the guy he’s beaten three times in six weeks.
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Apollo continued to assault Nakamura after the match. Big E finally stepped in when he threatened to use the ring steps and literally screamed at Apollo that he was done and to go to the back. Incredible sense of authority like I’ve never seen from him before. Apollo backed down but when E turned around to help out Nakamura, he got blindsided with the steps.
CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.
