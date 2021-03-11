Connect with us

William Regal Announces Two-Night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Published

1 hour ago

on

As part of William Regal’s blockbuster announcement at the start of this week’s NXT, he revealed that WWE will hold their first two-night TakeOver event during WrestleMania week.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Night 2 will then air on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.


No matches have been revealed for the two-night event yet, however the two-night event is now warranted with NXT having six championships on the brand. Regal also announced Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT updates.

WWE NXT RESULTS- LIVE NOW: TWO TITLES ON THE LINE, TWO MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 10, 2021

By

WWE NXT Results

1. William Regal’s Announcement | NXT Women’s Title Match

WWE NXT Results
March 10th, 2021
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.


WILLIAM REGAL MAKES HIS ‘GAME-CHANGING’ ANNOUNCEMENTS

WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal is here to kick off the show with his ‘ game-changing’ announcements. The first announcement…the next NXT Takeover will be two nights! It will be named WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

-Wednesday, April 7th – WWE Network

-Thursday, April 8th – Peackock

William Regal’s second announcement concerns the women’s division of WWE. Regal says these ladies prove they’re the greatest in the business, and Regal invites Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to join him in the ring. He says after the injustice of what happened last week, William says he is sick and tired of waiting for others to make the decision for him.

Therefore, he’s made the decision himself, and he crowns Dakota and Raquel as the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions! Dakota says this really is the most talented division in the world…and they went through every single one of them.

Dakota says they dominated the division so much they had to create these titles just for them. Gonzalez says people had better get used to this because they’re going to carry the championships for a very long time.

However, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon then come down and say they’re the first to congratulate them. Ember says if they’re going to be champions, they will need challengers. They believe that the Dusty Cup finals could have gone either way, and they suggest a title match…tonight.

Regal agrees to the idea, and he announces the match is official for later on tonight.

NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
IO SHIRAI (c) vs. TONI STORM

Toni Storm takes the fight to Io Shirai straight away, connecting with a vicious kick to the face as she then charges into the corner. However, as Storm looks to dive out of the ring, Shirai stops her in her tracks, and in the ring, she connects with several big chops and then an impressive dropkick.

The champion locks in an abdominal stretch and follows it with further chops as Storm is then sent outside the ring. Io looks to continue the attack, but Storm pulls her down as she slams into the ring apron and she follows it up by launching the champion into the steel stairs.

Back in the ring, Shirai fights back with several shoulder tackles as she then hits the 619, following it up with a springboard dropkick, but Storm kicks out! Io then goes for a double stomp after Toni tries for a roll-up pinfall, but as she heads to the top rope, Toni cuts her off with a headbutt.

The challenge meets Io at the top turnbuckle and nails the superplex. Storm follows it with a clothesline and a German suplex into a bridge, but this time the champion is able to kick out. The two women then go back and forth with big shots, but Io tries to avoid it by bending back, only for Storm to continue the attack with an elbow drop.

On the ring apron, Toni looks for her finisher but Io reverses with a backdrop onto the apron and she then hits a moonsault from the top turnbuckle to the outside! When Io gets her back into the ring she goes to the top rope to hit another, but Toni stops her and instead hits a powerbomb, but Shirai kicks out once more.

Shirai then hits several huge strikes and then locks in the crossface, but Storm scrambles to the ropes. Shirai connects with the running knees in the corner, but her follow-up Moonsault misses and Toni follows it up with Storm Zero, but it’s still not enough!

Storm then heads to the top rope and looks for a diving headbutt, but Io avoids it and then locks in the crossface again and this time, Storm taps.

Winner (and still NXT Women’s Champion): Io Shirai

1. William Regal’s Announcement | NXT Women’s Title Match

