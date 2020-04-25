William Regal Gives Update On Finn Balor Following NXT Backstage Attack

While there is still no official explanation on why WWE pulled Wednesday night’s main event match between Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream, there has at least been a storyline updated on the situation.

Balor didn’t end up appearing on NXT this week and the show instead opened with a segment where his locker room was trashed by an unknown entity. He’s been involved in a very slow-moving feud with the NXT UK brand’s Imperium faction, led by WALTER.

“Still looking into the events that transpired before WWE NXT on Wednesday evening,” Regal tweeted. “I can confirm that Finn Balor was attacked and left the premises. He’s received medical attention but is fine.”