William Regal Issues Statement Following WWE NXT Brawl

WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal has issued an official statement following the major brawl during this weeks episode of the black and yellow brand.

WWE NXT took place inside the Performance Center this week and it saw a huge brawl take place between rivals, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The brawl went everywhere around the PC, including the gym, and saw plenty of equipment used and broken throughout.

William Regal has shared a post on Twitter about the situation, admitting that the behavior of both men was unprofessional and unacceptable and he will be dealing with it privately.