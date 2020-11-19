After WWE NXT went off air last night, General Manager, William Regal appeared and officially confirmed a War Games match!

The brawl between The Brand and Undisputed Era continued as the show came to its conclusion, resulting in several members of the WWE NXT roster having to come out to try and split them up.

Once things had calmed down and the two teams were separated, William Regal made his way out and officially announced that on December 6, both teams would meet inside War Games!