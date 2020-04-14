William Regal Set To Appear On WWE’s The Bump To Address The NXT Tag Team Championship Scene

WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal is once again set to appear on WWE The Bump this week, this time to address the NXT Tag Team Title picture.

Last week Regal appeared on the show to announce there would be an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship as Jordan Devlin is unable to travel to America for the foreseeable future due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

However, he isn’t the only champion unable to travel, as Pete Dunne is also currently in England. The Bruiserweight is one half of the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Matt Riddle but is also unable to travel to team up with him.

The current number one contenders, the Grizzled Young Veterans are also located in England are can’t travel either.

Therefore William Regal is going to address the situation and it will be interesting to see what happens next, whether the company creates new champions, gives Matt Riddle a new partner, or does something completely different.