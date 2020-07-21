William Regal Set To Make A ‘Huge Announcement’ On 7/22 WWE NXT

WWE has revealed that WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal is set to make a ‘huge announcement’ on WWE NXT later this week.

No information was actually provided about what William Regal will be talking about, but it is set to be a big announcement that should have some form of impact on the black and gold brand.

As well as Regal’s announcement, Karrion Kross will be in action as he goes one on one with Dominik Dijakovic and Killian Dain will get the chance to compete against Dexter Lumis.