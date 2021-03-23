WWE
William Regal Shares Security Footage Of Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly Brawl
With only two weeks left before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WWE is using social media to help push one of the bigger matches likely to take place during WrestleMania week.
NXT General Manager William Regal posted security footage of a brawl between former Undisputed Era allies Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. A fight broke out between the two when Cole walked into a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio where O’Reilly was training and attacked him.
“For the sake of both men’s safety and WWE NXT, this cannot continue,” Regal tweeted. “Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter.”
While the match has not yet been officially announced, it is assumed that Cole and O’Reilly will have a match at the two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event taking place on April 7-8.
This is an old rivalry going back more than a decade, that has resulted in matches all over the world. The last time they wrestled each other it was over the ROH World Championship, on the massive stage of Wrestle Kingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome.
This was sent to me by the authorities this morning. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT, this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter. pic.twitter.com/XASi25YHDf
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
WWE has confirmed that Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan were tasked with defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. However, Burch was sidelined during the match after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during a double suplex from Kross.
Following the news that Danny Burch is out of action for the foreseeable future, NXT General Manager William Regal announced on Twitter that the NXT Tag Team titles are now declared vacant.
A status update will be provided on Wednesday’s NXT.
I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021
WWE will likely crown new champions at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania week. If cleared, MSK are still owed a title match after winning the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Their title shot was delayed because Wes Lee has been out of action with a hand injury.
Could we see MSK face-off against Grizzled Young Veterans once again? What about other teams rising through the ranks like Breezango, Legado del Fantasma, Imperium, or Ever-Rise?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Ethan Page is one of AEW’s newest signings, and he has spoken about why he chose the company over signing with WWE. Page spoke on his YouTube channel doing a Q&A where he revealed that the ability to do things like his vlog and Twitch is what ultimately swayed him.
“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.
“I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”
When it comes to the AEW roster, Page spoke about which wrestlers he is most looking forward to working with at some stage.
“I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.
“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho. Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
Andrade was officially released from his WWE contract this past week and one of his biggest rivals, Aleister Black, reached out to him on social media.
“Andrade goes synonymous with my WWE career,” Black tweeted. “My first opponent and the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a stotal pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything.”
Andrade then responded, claiming they’d “meet again in the ring in a few years”, referring to Black by his pre-WWE ring name Tommy End.
The two Superstars faced off at both NXT TakeOver: Orlando in 2017 and NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, with Black winning the NXT Championship from Andrade the second time around.
Black’s real-life wife Thea Trinidad (aka Zelina Vega) was Andrade’s manager for nearly his entire WWE run and also took time to comment on his release earlier this week.
READ MORE: Andrade Not Bound By 90-Day Non-Compete Contract
we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021
