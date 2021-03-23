William Regal Shares Security Footage Of Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly Brawl

With only two weeks left before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, WWE is using social media to help push one of the bigger matches likely to take place during WrestleMania week.

NXT General Manager William Regal posted security footage of a brawl between former Undisputed Era allies Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. A fight broke out between the two when Cole walked into a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio where O’Reilly was training and attacked him.

“For the sake of both men’s safety and WWE NXT, this cannot continue,” Regal tweeted. “Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter.”

While the match has not yet been officially announced, it is assumed that Cole and O’Reilly will have a match at the two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event taking place on April 7-8.

This is an old rivalry going back more than a decade, that has resulted in matches all over the world. The last time they wrestled each other it was over the ROH World Championship, on the massive stage of Wrestle Kingdom 11 at the Tokyo Dome.