William Regal To Reveal “Breaking News” Ahead Of This Week’s WWE NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal has been announced for this Wednesday morning’s episode of The Bump, and apparently the UK legend will be bringing some “breaking news” along with him.

The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10am ET across all WWE social media channels and the WWE Network. Announced for this week’s show so far is WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) and Titus O’Neil.