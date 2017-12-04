Win a Signed Copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte’s “Second Nature” by Discussing This Week’s Wrestling News & Events

As you may have noticed, we have completely overhauled ProWrestling.com with a new look, tons of new features, and even more exclusive content coming soon. One of those features is the all-new Disqus comments section we rolled out on desktop last month, but we’re happy to announce that it’s now completely integrated into our mobile website as well.

This week we’re giving away a signed copy of the widely acclaimed autobiography Second Nature by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and current Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. All you have to do to qualify is comment in any post created between now and 11:59PM EST on Tuesday, December 5th. It’s that easy!

We’ll be keeping track of all the discussion on ProWrestling.com until the contest ends, with every single comment earning one entry into the pool. Here are the rules:

One comment = one entry

Max of five entries per article

Spam or “low effort” posts will not count

Points are DOUBLED in Raw & Smackdown live coverage articles

No signing up for multiple accounts to cheat the system (and yes, we can tell)

Contest ends on Tuesday night at 11:59PM EST

Winner will be contacted on Wednesday, December 6th

Good luck, and welcome to the discussion here on ProWrestling.com!