Winner Takes All Match Set For July 8 WWE NXT For Both The North American & NXT Championships

Following the main event of WWE NXT this week, the major ‘Winner Takes All’ match for the July 8 edition of WWE NXT has now been set.

Keith Lee defended his North American Championship last night in the main event against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor, and the Limitless One was able to retain the title.

Not only did that victory keep him as the champion, but it earned him a place in the huge ‘Winner Takes All’ match that will see both the North American Championship and Adam Cole’s NXT Championship defended, as WWE sets to create the first-ever double champion for the brand.