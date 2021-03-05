WWE
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WWE Fastlane
WWE announced on Thursday that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 21.
The announcement of the rematch was seemingly out of nowhere, though WWE followed it up by announcing Belair will face Baszler in a singles match on this week’s SmackDown.
Jax and Baszler beat Banks and Belair at Elimination Chamber last month with an assist from Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald. Since then, it seemed Jax and Baszler had moved on with other feuds on Raw and NXT.
It remains to be seen how cohesive of a unit The Boss and The EST will be considering Belair has chosen to challenge Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship next month at WrestleMania 37.
#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE and her #WrestleMania challenger @BiancaBelairWWE aim to dethrone WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE at #WWEFastlane, March 21 at 7e/4p on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork! https://t.co/U2RpvBiAMW
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2021
As of this writing, the Women’s Tag Team Title match is the only bout confirmed for Fastlane.
Results
WWE NXT UK Results: Kay Lee Ray Defends Against ‘The Final Boss’ Meiko Satomura
WWE NXT UK Results
February 4, 2021
* * *
Ilja Dragunov def. Sam Gradwell
Gradwell was all trash talk from the start and Dragunov completely ignored it, taking him to the mat over and over. Dragunov connected with knee strikes and heavy elbows, and when Gradwell continued to taunt him, a stiff boot to the face. Gradwell caught him in the ropes and set in with kicks to the back of the neck and side of the head. Double underhook suplex. Clubbing blows to the back. Dragunov roared back, literally, with wild elbow strikes and slaps upside the head while maintaining wrist control. Gradwell gave them right back, but got caught with two German suplexes. Dragunov hit a sky high diving senton for a nearfall. He started pummelling the man with nasty elbows until the referee called for the bell.
Dragunov completely snapped after the match, putting Gradwell back in a submission and continuing to beat the hell out of him. Referees pulled him off, but he backed one into the corner and tore at his shirt, screaming in his face until “snapping out of it”. Dragunov tried to apologize to the refs and left freaking out while Gradwell looked on smiling and laughing.
Teoman is coming next week:
👁 NEXT WEEK. 👁#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/3SLyZxG8LZ
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 4, 2021
Supernova Sessions
Noam Dar read “reviews” from fans talking about how great he is. He invited Tyler Bate onto the show as his special guest, leading to an awkward conversation about zen. Bate discussed his vegetarian lifestyle and Dar dumped a bunch of broccoli and spinach on him, which he thought was hilarious for some reason. I think the intention was to do some kind of Tim & Eric or Between Two Ferns ironic comedy sort of thing, but it didn’t connect for me at all.
Ben Carter vignette talking about his career starting in the U.S. and having to learn the British style.
Isla Dawn vignette, doing some neat occult stuff.
Amir Jordan & Kenny Williams def. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter
Great fast-paced exchange between Williams and Carter trading pinning combinations and looking for submissions. Smith tagged in and tossed Williams around the ring with ease. Jordan came in and caught him with a few dropkicks, and took the big man down with a flying crossbody from the second rope. He slapped on a side headlock, but Smith easily tossed him into the corner and took turns with his partner clobbering him with clotheslines and heavy body shots. Williams eventually got the hot tag and cleaned house, sending them both to the floor. Jordan and Williams hit stereo suicide dives and a wheelbarrow facebuster/diving senton combo for a very close nearfall. Both teams traded offense but Jordan ended up getting a pin on Oliver Carter with an assist from his partner at ringside.
NXT UK Women’s Championship Match
Kay Lee Ray (c) def. Meiko Satomura
Kay Lee tried to lock up right away and Meiko easily out-grappled her and sent the champion out to the floor. Kay Lee took it personally and went after her with stiff kicks and elbows in the corner. Meiko fired back with body kicks and a spin kick, catching her under the jaw, before locking in an STF. Kay Lee dragged them both across the ring to get to the ropes, and Meiko continued pelting her with kicks all over the body. The champion caught her with a Koji Clutch out of nowhere to turn the tide. Kay Lee transitioned into a body stretch and slowed things down for a beat. She made the mistake of trying to trade kicks with the Japanese legend and got destroyed by a spinning wheel kick and a half dozen more kicks in the corner. Kay Lee rolled out to the floor and baited the challenger into a Hangman’s DDT from the apron. She broke the ref’s count in order to set up for a Gory Bomb on the apron, but Meiko struggled free and hit a Death Valley Driver! This time it was Kay Lee barely making it back into the ring on time. Meiko drilled her in the head with a running knee and walked circles around her, looking for the killing blow. Brainbuster for 1… 2… no. Meiko put her on the second turnbuckle, but Kay Lee surprised her with a Tornado DDT and immediately reapplied the Koji Clutch. Meiko nearly faded but started flailing around with her legs until reaching the bottom rope. Kay Lee climbed to the top rope but Meiko hit her with a bicycle kick to knock her down! Death Valley Driver for 1… 2… still no. This time Meiko climbed the ropes, dropped the champion with a kick to the head, but Kay Lee got her knees up to block a diving splash. Superkick. Gory Bomb. 1… 2… no. A frustrated Kay Lee tried and failed to lift the dead weight of her opponent for another Gory Bomb, so she instead climbed the ropes, taking far too long. Meiko dodges a Swanton Bomb, tried for the Scorpion Kick, Kay Lee blocked it, went for the Gory Bomb, but Meiko countered with Code Blue! Superkick from the champion! Bicycle kick from the challenger! Both women down. Kay Lee definitely pulls her up and delivers one final Gory Bomb to get the job done.
This was a tremendous match, maybe ****1/4 that I can only imagine would have been one of the better WWE matches in many, many years with a building full of rowdy UK fans.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 95 – AEW Revolution Predictions, Talking AAW Alive With Promoter Mike Petkovich
Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Revolution Predictions
- Shaq’s Match On Dynamite
- Who Beats Finn Balor For the NXT Championship?
- What do we want to see from the Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match?
- PLUS An Exclusive Interview About AAW Pro’s Alive Event with AAW Promoter Mike Petkovich (Visit @AAWPro on Twitter for more information).
Follow Us:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
WWE
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She’d Like To Induct Her Into The WWE HOF
Candice Michelle recently spoke about the possibility of being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and who would induct her.
Michelle had a great run during her time with WWE, where she worked with the company from 2004-2009 after being part of the Raw Diva Search. During her time she had a run with the Women’s Championship and enjoyed a memorable feud with Beth Phoenix as well.
Michelle is also a former WWE 24/7 Champion, which she won during the Raw Reunion show. During the interview with The DropKick Podcast Michelle spoke about how Phoenix was her favorite in-ring opponent, but she also discussed what she hated doing in WWE.
“Beth Phoenix was my favorite match. Both Tori Wilson and Victoria are my dearest friends and my dearest friends to this day so working with them – you know, Vince’s Devils, the playboy matches – we hated doing but at the same time it was our era. It’s just what we did and what we were known for but then having that opportunity to work for House of Hardcore for my retirement match with Victoria, she’s an incredible wrestler. I feel like she’s been very underrated and I’m really happy she came back for that appearance on WWE,” said Michelle.
When it came to a possible WWE Hall Of Fame induction, Michelle revealed that Hulk Hogan would be the person she’d like to induct her.
“I would want to be inducted by Hulk Hogan because the truth is that’s where it started for me. In my book, he’s arguably one of the most famous superstars of all time but that’s where my love for it began. I didn’t know that back then, you know? Every time I see him and his famous moves it’s like when the music hits, there’s something about it that lights up your insides and you couldn’t wait to see what happens. So, if I had an opportunity, and if he was willing, I would 100 percent pick him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
