A brand new match has been added to this weeks episode of WWE SmackDown, with women’s tag team action being confirmed for the show.

The match will see WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bayley, team up with her best friend, Sasha Banks as they compete against Lacey Evans and Naomi.

As well as that, a gauntlet tag team match has been confirmed featuring all the teams who are part of Sunday’s tag team Elimination Chamber match, where the winner will enter the match last.

Also, Bray Wyatt will be hosting a special edition of the Firefly Fun House where he will speak about his upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena.