Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Clash Of Champions

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler may hate each other, but they’ll have to work together at least one more time if they hope to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The unlikely duo won the titles from Bayley and Sasha Banks at last month’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, and successfully defended them in a rematch less than one week later on Friday Night Smackdown.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax lost a two-on-one handicap match to the newly reunited Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, largely due to the constant bickering between her and her “partner” at ringside.

It has now been confirmed that the Riott Squad will receive a tag team title match at the WWE Clash of Champions event on Sunday, September 27. They had previously earned the opportunity by defeating The IIconics in a bout that also tragically forced the Aussie duo to disband.