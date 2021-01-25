WWE
Women’s Title Match, Hurt Business Gauntlet & More Set For 1/24 WWE Raw
WWE has announced several items for the final Monday Night Raw before Royal Rumble.
Following last week’s developments, Asuka will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss in a match that could alter the road to WrestleMania.
.@AlexaBliss_WWE challenges @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw Women's Championship TOMORROW NIGHT on RAW!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/5KEoHcnc1c pic.twitter.com/jFmEb6yK8H
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
Elsewhere in the women’s division, Charlotte Flair will go one-on-one with Shayna Baszler.
Can @MsCharlotteWWE stay focused in a one-on-one encounter with @QoSBaszler just six days before #RoyalRumble?
Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/JU658iql0w pic.twitter.com/SCw1gSiNiy
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
It’s also confirmed that Riddle will face Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a gauntlet match. If Riddle can run the gauntlet, he may earn another United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley.
.@SuperKingofBros looks to run the #HurtBusiness Gauntlet and earn a #USTitle opportunity against @fightbobby!
Find out who prevails tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USA_Network https://t.co/N7Y73keIGf pic.twitter.com/QwHzwCTIQU
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2021
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will appear in-person for a final confrontation with his Royal Rumble challenger, Goldberg.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
As we head towards one of the busiest periods of the calendar year for professional wrestling, the eyes have certainly been on the weekly shows and the quality that they are providing. The third week of the year certainly wasn’t a perfect one overall, but while some shows struggled, others really thrived.
There were some fantastic in-ring matches throughout the week, with a title bout and some good storyline development towards the major shows that are coming up in the future. But which show was the pick of the bunch? Join us as we Break It Down to find out!
6. WWE Raw
For the third week in a row, WWE Raw takes the bottom spot, with the red brand really struggling to build an entertaining three hours. The show has fleeting moments of quality, such as the match between Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce, which was hard-hitting and back and forth, as did Ricochet and AJ Styles, which is no surprise.
However, the show is just far too inconsistent, with not enough quality throughout the evening to really grip people, even heading into the Royal Rumble. Mace and Xavier Woods had quite a sloppy match, while the six-man tag team match had far too much in-fighting for The Hurt Business for the bout to get going.
Alexa’s Playground didn’t really work with Asuka, and their main event angle didn’t click either. However, the worst segment of the night was the Dirt Sheet, which was mocking Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. Seeing Gillberg was fun, but this didn’t build any interest in the upcoming WWE Championship match and made them both look ridiculous.
5. AEW Dynamite
It was an off night for AEW this week, with this particular episode of AEW Dynamite not quite delivering or feeling particularly ‘must-see.’ There were good elements to this show, with Tazz cutting a great promo and Jon Moxley having arguably the match of the night.
However, there was a lot that just didn’t work. The opening tag team match was chaotic and quite sloppy, and that was a trend throughout the night. AEW often likes to have six-man tags, but a lack of rule-following is something that makes the matches tough to get connected with.
The main event was fun, seeing the Inner Circle’s attempts to prove who is the best being enjoyable, but it wasn’t a blockbuster match. Meanwhile, Cody’s bout with Peter Avalon was just far too long. The Shaq storyline continues to be teased and hasn’t really proven to be interesting to this point, with this show just lacking the normal buzz overall.
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was a much better show this week than last, with WWE SmackDown returning to its usual quality. Throughout the show, the work with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was tremendous, with the opening promo from the Universal Champion silencing any doubters about his microphone skills.
The women’s tag team match was very enjoyable, with The Riott Squad holding their own with the champions until Billie Kay accidentally cost them. Her work is continuing to be great, and hopefully, WWE can continue that, meanwhile the Obstacle course did actually prove to be entertaining.
This was the type of segment that could have been a disaster, but it did a really good job of putting over Bianca Belair, especially when she carried Otis. Plus, seeing Kevin Owens get the best of Roman Reigns for a change was fantastic to see, as that hasn’t really happened since the Tribal Chief returned to WWE.
3. WWE NXT U.K.
WWE NXT U.K. was very enjoyable this week, with WWE’s newest brand continuing to deliver in high-quality in-ring action. Right from the start that standard was set as Rampage Brown and Dave Mastiff had a very hard-hitting bout. There was nothing pretty or technical about it, but instead, it was just a physical brawl, which was tons of fun to watch.
The show developed other storylines nicely as well. Kenny Williams pushing Amir Jordan into a tough match sets up certain possibilities, meanwhile seeing Ilja Dragunov return and showcase a much more physical and aggressive side of himself was tremendous, as he can build on this now.
The main event was given plenty of time and it really benefitted from that. Kay Lee Ray put her NXT U.K. Women’s Championship on the line against Jinny and they had a fantastic match together, going back and forth with Joseph Conners causing issues on the outside, ultimately leading to the finish.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand was very much focused on the in-ring product again this week, which is mainly because of the two tournaments taking place. Kushida and Leon Ruff had a solid match with The Way, while Lucha House Party and Imperium had a really exciting match as well.
Having Lucha House Party set up their match with Legado Del Fantasma was great work, continuing to push the main roster team. Plus, it was great to see the women’s tournament really get built up, and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter going through was a great surprise.
But it was the main event that really stole the show here, with the Fight Pit returning. This match type is one of the best that WWE has created in years, and Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa certainly didn’t disappoint, with an incredibly physical clash.
1. IMPACT Wrestling
When it comes to the best show of the week, there’s no doubt that IMPACT Wrestling takes the top prize. This show had everything from great in-ring work, surprises, and fantastic backstage segments to create a really entertaining evening of wrestling.
The big tag team segment was great, seeing James Storm return and then the surprise of Matt Hardy and Private Party, proving more doors are open between AEW and IMPACT. This played into the main event, which was a great bout, and with Tony Khan appearing as well, it was certainly noteworthy.
The way Taya Valkyrie finished up her run with IMPACT was fantastic, while the opening match between Eric Young and Rhino, plus the post-match beatdown was very well done as well. The show built the women’s tag team division and continued to push other mid-card talents too, which really provided an entertaining show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 3
IMPACT Wrestling- 12
WWE NXT- 15
AEW Dynamite- 12
WWE NXT UK- 10
WWE SmackDown- 11
WWE
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
Jonathan Coachman has recently looked back upon his 2018 run on WWE Raw commentary, admitting it was a mistake.
Coachman recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and they discussed his return to WWE in 2018, which he admitted was a mistake in hindsight, adding he didn’t think Corey Graves wanted an extra person on commentary while adding that he wished he could have been a heel again.
“The mistake that I made to be brutally honest with you, I never wanted to do commentary. I had already signed my deal with Golf to be the voice of the World Long Drive tour, to do PGA TOUR events. I knew I was gonna have to miss five RAWs that first year. Do you know in my ten years when I was there full-time, I missed one, and so then in eight months I was gonna miss five. That felt like 50, and I knew Vince [McMahon] wasn’t gonna be happy with it and to be honest, I like Corey Graves as a person but I just don’t think he wanted a partner. I think now he’s better than he’s ever been because he doesn’t have to do a three-man booth. Nobody likes doing a three-man booth. It’s too many people, it’s too many guys trying to talk. I just don’t think he wanted me there and that’s okay, that’s okay because now I think he’s able to shine with just him and Michael Cole so that was the mistake I made was accepting the role they wanted me to play because Vince [McMahon], because of my days at ESPN, he didn’t want me to go back to heel Coach. That’s the Coach that I love. I love heel Coach. Heel Coach is fun. But, he didn’t want me to lose the credibility that I had gained in ten years as a SportsCenter anchor which at the time I agreed with. If I ever went back again now which highly — I would give it a two percent chance of me ever doing wrestling again, but if I did, it would have to be on my terms and doing it my way because when I was most popular there was when I was a heel and I was a character and now I feel so good about the other things that I’m doing and they know who I am, that I could do heel Coach and it would be okay.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
WWE
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Royal Rumble
A brand new match has been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble event as Sasha Banks will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.
The Legit Boss will be defending her title against Carmella, who has been her rival in recent months. Carmella recently asked Sasha for another title shot, which she agreed to if she could wrestle Reginald first, which she did on WWE SmackDown this week.
Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble next Sunday:
Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Big E., AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and Dolph Ziggler
Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Tamina, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan
Women’s Title Match, Hurt Business Gauntlet & More Set For 1/24 WWE Raw
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
Lio Rush Gives His Opinion On AEW Using Wrestlers As Fans At Ringside
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
-
WWE1 day ago
Jinder Mahal Health Update
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/22): Big E Defends, Women’s Tag Team Champions In Action, Owens Stuns Reigns
-
WWE2 days ago
Several More Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Matches; Updated Lists
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Statement On The Passing Of Broadcast Icon Larry King
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
-
WWE8 hours ago
Jonathan Coachman Believes His 2018 WWE Commentary Run Was A Mistake
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Has Returned To The Ring