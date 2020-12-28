World Title #1 Contender’s Match, Charlotte vs Nia Jax & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight

WWE has announced three new matches and a major segment for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Randy Orton on Alexa’s Playground

After Randy Orton literally burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC earlier this month, he was confronted by the still-possessed Alexa Bliss, who somehow made a creepy swing set and miniature playground appear in the ring. Like a character in a horror film who opens the closet despite the audience screaming at him to not go in the closet, Orton will revisit Alexa’s Playground tonight on Raw. What could possibly go wrong?

Keith Lee vs. Sheamus

Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Sheamus dropping Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looked on in shock. It’s hard to believe the guy who staged a hit-and-run and pinned it on a recovering alcoholic like eight months ago would do something so… mildly dickish? Either way, the two Superstars will face off tonight with the winner earning a world title opportunity.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Asuka and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC, defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The former champions rebounded with a win last week, and now Jax will have to get through the “Queen” if she wants that momentum to continue into another title shot. Flair isn’t exactly an easy opponent to defeat, but she also hasn’t wrestled a singles match since June.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

This is also still happening. Should be a good match barring any shenanigans.

