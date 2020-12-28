WWE
World Title #1 Contender’s Match, Charlotte vs Nia Jax & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
WWE has announced three new matches and a major segment for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Randy Orton on Alexa’s Playground
After Randy Orton literally burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC earlier this month, he was confronted by the still-possessed Alexa Bliss, who somehow made a creepy swing set and miniature playground appear in the ring. Like a character in a horror film who opens the closet despite the audience screaming at him to not go in the closet, Orton will revisit Alexa’s Playground tonight on Raw. What could possibly go wrong?
Keith Lee vs. Sheamus
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Sheamus dropping Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looked on in shock. It’s hard to believe the guy who staged a hit-and-run and pinned it on a recovering alcoholic like eight months ago would do something so… mildly dickish? Either way, the two Superstars will face off tonight with the winner earning a world title opportunity.
Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
Asuka and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC, defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The former champions rebounded with a win last week, and now Jax will have to get through the “Queen” if she wants that momentum to continue into another title shot. Flair isn’t exactly an easy opponent to defeat, but she also hasn’t wrestled a singles match since June.
Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet
This is also still happening. Should be a good match barring any shenanigans.
Join us for live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: NEW WORLD TITLE CONTENDER DECIDED, ROAD TO THE RUMBLE
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw for the final episode of 2020 as the build to the WWE Royal Rumble begins. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE RAW RESULTS
DECEMBER 28, 2020
WWE
WWE Announces 30-Day Royal Rumble Countdown, New Documentaries Coming
WWE has announced a full slate of brand new programming set to roll out during the month of January, in what they are calling the Royal Rumble 30-Day Countdown.
WWE has confirmed a roundtable discussion on the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble featuring several current Superstars, a new WWE Untold on AJ Styles’ debut, and an untitled Pat Patterson documentary.
In addition to the new specials listed below, there will be free matches, new WWE Playlist and Top 10 episodes, and more “Royal Rumble-themed content” added to WWE digital platforms every day.
— Jan. 10: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions w/ Bayley
— Jan. 17: WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble Debut
— Jan. 19: The Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches
— Jan. 22: WWE Playback: 2020 Royal Rumble Matches
— Jan. 24: Pat Patterson Documentary
— Jan. 27: First Women’s Royal Rumble Match Roundtable feat. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Nia Jax and Mickie James
— Jan. 31: WWE Icons: Yokozuna
WWE
Kevin Owens Reflects On His WWE NXT Debut & CJ Parker Breaking His Nose
WWE released a bonus clip from the latest WWE Chronicle, which sees Kevin Owens discussing his WWE NXT debut.
KO spoke about how he felt in the moment before he headed out to make his in-ring debut with WWE, admitting that the moment really rocked him.
“I remember this moment pretty specifically. So like, the music’s playing, but nobody knows it’s my music. Even before this, like right before the show started, you know they have the ‘Then, Now, Forever’ graphic, I was watching that. It really rocked me because I had seen that graphic so many times, and now I knew I was going to be on the show it was airing for. I just remember thinking, this is fifteen years, and now here we are, finally. Because it felt like it took forever to get there, but at the same time, it’s probably exactly how it should’ve been.”
Owens then went on to talk about his debut match, which was against CJ Parker (aka Juice Robinson), revealing that Parker broke his nose during that match.
“And then CJ Parker came out and broke my nose. And we became very close friends as a result. I actually just texted him not even 20, 30 minutes ago that six years ago today that he broke my nose and stole my heart.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: NEW WORLD TITLE CONTENDER DECIDED, ROAD TO THE RUMBLE
World Title #1 Contender’s Match, Charlotte vs Nia Jax & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family
WWE Announces 30-Day Royal Rumble Countdown, New Documentaries Coming
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
Alexa Bliss Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From WWE Television
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
-
WWE1 day ago
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Erick Rowan Pays Tribute To His Former ‘Bludgeon Brother’ Luke Harper
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper
-
AEW1 day ago
McMahon Family, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & More Continue To Pay Tribute To The Late Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Sting Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Signing With TNA
-
WWE2 days ago
Wrestling World Reacts To The Shocking Loss Of Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed