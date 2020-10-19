World Title Eliminator First Round Matches To Take Place On AEW Dynamite This Week

A tweet from the official All Elite Wrestling account lists the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament as taking place this Wednesday night, on the October 21 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Here are the four matches scheduled for round one:

Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix

Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page

Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

Wardow vs. Jungle Boy

Also announced for Wednesday evening’s show is a Fatal 4-Way tag team match with the winners earning an opportunity at FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The teams competing are The Young Bucks, The Butcher & The Blade, Private Party and Alex “3” Reynolds and John “4” Silver of The Dark Order.