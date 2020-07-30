World Title Match, Giant 12-Man Tag, Matt Cardona’s Debut & More Set For 8/5 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced several huge matches and segments for the August 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, which will once again emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

The show will be headlined by a GIANT 12-man tag team match, pitting Mr. Brodie Lee and The Dark Order against The Elite (represented by Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks) and FTR.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) will make his in-ring debut next week, teaming with real-life bestie and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. The two will take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds, The Dark Order members not competing in the 12-man.

Jon Moxley will also be in action, defending the AEW World Championships for what may be the final time before the promotion’s upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view. That is, if he can get through his partner from this week’s show, the #5 ranked Darby Allin.

Also announced for AEW Dynamite next week is a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy – don’t ask, we have no idea what to expect either – and we have been promised an update on MJF challenging Moxley to a world title match at ALL OUT.