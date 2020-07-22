World Title Match & Good Brothers In-Ring Debut Set For 7/28 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two big matches for next week’s show (July 28), looking to keep the momentum rolling after this week’s post-Slammiversary fallout episode reached the #1 trend on Twitter in the United States during the broadcast.

As previously reported, Eddie Edwards has promised to defend the IMPACT World Championship each and every week on his quest to bring stability and prestige back to the title, which hasn’t been defended properly in four months.

Edwards has accepted a challenge from Trey Miguel of The Rascalz, and the two will collide next week with the world title on the line. Trey was also a part of the Slammiversary main event, allowing his rage to get the better of him when breaking up a pin that could have eliminated his bitter rival, Ace Austin.

The Good Brothers in-ring debut has also been announced for next week’s IMPACT Wrestling. This week, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton attacked Gallows and Anderson in the ring, and when that didn’t work they hired Reno Scum to finish the job as they were leaving the arena.

