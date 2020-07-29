World Title Match, Heath’s In-Ring Debut, Rich Swann Health Update & More Set For 8/4 IMPACT Wrestling

True to his word, the new IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards will once again defend his title on next Tuesday night’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Eddie’s opponent has not yet been announced, but following his victory at Slammiversary the veteran wrestler said he was open to defending the championship each and every week, on his quest to bring stability and prestige back to the once-coveted belt.

Edwards has already picked up one victory, defeating Trey Miguel of The Rascalz this Tuesday evening in his first defense. That said, Eric Young has made it very clear ever since returning to IMPACT that Eddie’s days with the title are limited.

Also announced for the August 4 edition of IMPACT Wrestling is a match between self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose and the wrestler formerly known as Heath Slater. If the former WWE tag team champion is able to score the win, not only will he take the title, but he’ll earn himself an actual contract.

A sit-down interview with the Motor City Machine Guns, who won the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary, and an injury update on Rich Swann, have also been announced for the show.