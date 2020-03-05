World Title Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Week

Ring of Honor has announced that Flip Gordon will challenge for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor, taking place during WrestleMania week in Lakeland, Florida.

Currently Gordon is set to challenge Rush, who recently won the belt from PCO, but there is still one more title defense between Rush and Mark Haskins scheduled for the ROH 18th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 13th in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit ROHWrestling.com.