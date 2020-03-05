World Title Match Set For ROH Supercard of Honor During WrestleMania Week

Ring of Honor has announced that Flip Gordon will challenge for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor, taking place during WrestleMania week in Lakeland, Florida.
Currently Gordon is set to challenge Rush, who recently won the belt from PCO, but there is still one more title defense between Rush and Mark Haskins scheduled for the ROH 18th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 13th in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit ROHWrestling.com.
ROH Supercard of Honor
April 4, 2020
Lakeland, FL
ROH World Championship Match
Rush (c) vs. Flip Gordon
Nick Aldis vs. PCO
Marty Scurll vs. Jay White
Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. KENTA & Taiji Ishimori
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus vs. Will Ospreay, Amazing Red & Rocky Romero