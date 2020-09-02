‘Wrestle House’ Roster Returns To IMPACT Zone, Finale Ends With Wild Brawl & Marriage Proposal (Videos)

IMPACT Wrestling brought their bizarre experiment Wrestle House to an end on Tuesday night, with the missing roster members “teleporting” back inside the IMPACT Zone in the show’s final hour.

Wrestle House began shortly after Slammiversary and featured a number of IMPACT regulars including Kylie Rae, Taya Valkyrie and Johnny Swinger trapped in an alternate dimension, after some kind of magic cast by Rosemary.

The stars were forced to live out a strange reality television show wherein the legendary Tommy Dreamer acted as both the crotchety property owner and charismatic show host.

In tonight’s final segments, the mystery over who drank The Deaners’ beer came down to a wild brawl with XXXL that raged all over the (wrestle) house, while Taya battled Rosemary in a match in the house’s outdoor ring, where the winner gets the managerial services of John E. Bravo.

When Taya won the bout, a distraught Rosemary was comforted by Bravo, who shocked the whole roster by getting down on one knee and proposing to the psychotic demon witch!

In the end, everyone was “teleported” back to the real IMPACT Zone, interrupting a big segment between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Jordyne Grace, Tenille Dashwood and Kimber Lee.