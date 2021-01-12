WWE
WrestleMania 24 Once Again Streaming On WWE Network
After being removed last week, WrestleMania 24 is now back on the WWE Network for your streaming consumption. PWInsider.com reports that the change had to due with the rights to Floyd Mayweather’s music.
The boxing icon faced the “World’s Largest Athlete” Big Show in a real-life David vs. Goliath matchup. Mayweather won the bout after hitting Show in the head with a steel chair multiple times, before knocking the giant out cold with a pair of brass knucks.
For you weirdos who thought WrestleMania 24 might have been pulled because WWE was upset over Snoop Dogg’s appearance on AEW television, all of the Doggfather’s many segments – including making out with Maria Kanellis and hosting a Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjill match – are still intact.
WWE Monday Night Raw Back Under Two Million Viewers This Week, Legends Night Bump Proves Artificial
WWE Monday Night Raw is back under two million viewers once again this week, losing a large amount of what proved to be an artificial boost from last week’s heavily promoted “Legends Night”.
The show averaged 1.819 million viewers overall, down 14.5% week over week. Hour one held somewhat steady at 2.024 million and outside of Legends Night was the most watched first hour since August 2020.
Hour two fell 11% to 1.802 million viewers, and dropped another 9.4% to 1.632 million in the third and final hour, which was actually a little worse than the week before Legend’s Night.
Raw took hours 7, 12 and 16 in the cable ratings this week, drawing ratings of 0.62, 0.53 and 0.51 in adults 18-49, down considerably.
WWE News: Best Of Luke Harper Preview, Possible MVP Angle On ‘Raw Talk’, New Day Podcast, Reigns, TDIH, More
— WWE has a preview at this link for their upcoming The Best Of Luke Harper special which should be up on the WWE Network today, if it isn’t already by the time you read this.
— WWE has released the entire New Day podcast featuring several Superstars sharing their memories with the late Brodie Lee for free on YouTube at this link.
— Roman Reigns took a moment away from being Smackdown’s sociopathic abusive ex-boyfriend to support a genuinely good cause important to him. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is selling face masks with proceeds going to furthering the end of blood cancer. The website has crashed multiple times today so hopefully that’s a good sign the extra WWE support is helping them sell a lot of masks!
Protect yourself and others while showing your support for blood cancer patients by purchasing a face mask from @LLSusa. A portion of sales will be donated to #LLS to help drive forward their goal to end blood #cancer: https://t.co/azGrajWmnj pic.twitter.com/JOnM9MXvxV
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 12, 2021
— WWE ran a possible angle on Raw Talk this week where MVP completely lost it on R-Truth, who co-hosts the show. Truth asked for an apology for the amount of times he and Bobby Lashley have attacked him unprovoked since they came back to WWE. This resulted in not one, but two tense moments where they nearly came to blows, with Truth repeatedly saying “We’re on air! We’re on air!” It’s actually quite a good segment.
This Day In History
— 2020: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II
— 2019: NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool // Toni Storm def. Rhea Ripley to win the NXT UK Women’s title / Finn Balor def. Jordan Devlin / Pete Dunne def. Joe Coffey to retain the WWE UK title
— 2016: WWE Smackdown TV Taping // Alberto del Rio def. Kalisto to win the WWE United States title / Dean Ambrose & Neville def. Kevin Owens & Sheamus in the main event
— 2010: WWE Smackdown TV Taping // Rey Mysterio def. Batista in a Steel Cage match
— 2009: WWE ECW TV Taping // Jack Swagger def. Matt Hardy to become the new ECW World Heavyweight Champion
— 1992: WWF Live in Hamilton, Ontario // Ric Flair def. Hulk Hogan via countout in the main event / Bret Hart & the Legion of Doom def. Earthquake, Typhoon & Jacques Rougeau in a six-man tag
— 1992: WWF Live in Oshwa, Ontario later that same day // Legion of Doom def. Earthquake & Typhoon to retain the WWF Tag Team titles / Bret Hart def. Jacques Rougeau to retain the Intercontinental title / Roddy Piper def. Ric Flair via countout
— 1976: WWWF MSG Show // Billy Graham def. Bruno Sammartino via countout in a WWWF World Heavyweight title match / Ernie Ladd def. Gorilla Monsoon
Top WWE Raw & WWE SmackDown Stars Reportedly To Be Involved In WWE Superstar Spectacle
According to a report by SportsKeeda.com, WWE is set to use some major names for the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event.
The show, which will air on Tuesday, January 26 is a special event for the Indian market, with WWE working with its partner, Sony in India.
The taping of this show is set to happen at the WWE Performance Center due to current travel restrictions with COVID-19, and it is set to highlight some of WWE’s Indian stars such as Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.
However, according to the report, several other top stars are being considered, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio all being named.
It has also been revealed that Jeff Jarrett has reportedly had a big involvement in the show and WWE’s expansion into India. He helped bring in Ring Ka King, which is a TNA Wrestling offshoot to India a decade ago, and therefore has experience in this type of expansion.
