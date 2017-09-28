As seen at WWE No Mercy last Sunday, both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns came out on top in their respective matches.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was very happy with how Reigns and Lesnar came off at the PPV, and their big wins are already playing into Vince’s vision for the WrestleMania 34 main event, which as of this writing is being planned as Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title.

Read Also: Vince McMahon Reportedly Happy With ‘WrestleMania Caliber’ Matches At No Mercy

Vince reportedly wants both Reigns and Lesnar looking as strong as possible heading into WrestleMania 34, with Lesnar looking like the strongest Champion possible, and Reigns looking like the strongest challenger possible. This is reason why both Lesnar and Reigns appeared “dominant” in their matches at No Mercy, despite facing big name opponents, and taking a lot of punishment from both John Cena and Braun Strowman.

With regards to the WrestleMania 34 main event, although it has yet to be announced officially by WWE, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar is all but confirmed for the big event. Plans for The Beast and The Monster to face off at ‘Mania in New Orleans have been in place since WrestleMania 33, with Vince reportedly remaining steadfast despite Lesnar taking time off following No Mercy, and Strowman suffering an injury setback this summer.