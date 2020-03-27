WWE Superstar AJ Styles shed a bit more light on his upcoming “Boneyard Match” against The Undertaker, while streaming video games on his Mixer account Thursday afternoon.

The Phenomenal One was careful not to give away too many details, but confirmed rumors that it will not take place at the WWE Performance Center. Styles compared the match to a street fight in a cemetery, with no referee and “a hole in the ground”, which certainly sounds similar to a Buried Alive match.

Styles also spoke about why he’s happy that his WrestleMania match will not be taking place at the Performance Center, where many of next weekend’s matches have already been taped without a crowd.