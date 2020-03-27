WWE Superstar AJ Styles shed a bit more light on his upcoming “Boneyard Match” against The Undertaker, while streaming video games on his Mixer account Thursday afternoon.
The Phenomenal One was careful not to give away too many details, but confirmed rumors that it will not take place at the WWE Performance Center. Styles compared the match to a street fight in a cemetery, with no referee and “a hole in the ground”, which certainly sounds similar to a Buried Alive match.
Styles also spoke about why he’s happy that his WrestleMania match will not be taking place at the Performance Center, where many of next weekend’s matches have already been taped without a crowd.
“I am so glad that my opponent is the Undertaker, because it’s an opportunity to have a different match. I don’t want to have it in an empty arena. You don’t understand – you guys are the lifeblood of everything that we do. We react to you. Everything is about you.
“It’s so much more than that – we know how to put stuff where it belongs based on how you react. All this stuff matters. There’s a lot of times where it’s called on the fly because of the way that you’re reacting. Things change in a second based on the way you guys react. Not having that – I feel for the guys who have had to have those matches without anyone there.”
“The adrenaline when you’re walking down the aisle, and it’s a sea of people – that adrenaline just starts going. During the match it will get to the point where you’ve got complete tunnel vision. … Things don’t hurt as bad. Being in a ring where you can hear yourself breathing, it sucks. It’s not fun. I hope we get back to normal soon, because we need you guys.”