WrestleMania 36 Results: Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

ALEISTER BLACK vs. BOBBY LASHLEY

The crowd is hot for this one, and Black immediately tries to get position on Lashley, but Lashley shows his power and throws Black off him. We get a test of strength, but once again, Black tries to get position, but once again, Lashley throws him off. Lashley pounces on Black but Black is able to toss Lashley to the outside. Black tries for a springboard moonsault, but Lashley moves out of the way and then hits an overhead belly to belly onto Black on the outside.

Lashley tosses Black back in the ring and puts him in the corner to hit a running shoulder to the midsection, then turns that into a vicious neck breaker on Black. Black gets back up and tries to go after Lashley, but Lashley quickly answers with a powerslam. He goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two. Lashley picks up Black, and Black surprises him with a kick, sending Lashley back to the outside. Black this time hits his moonsault and throws Lashley back in the ring. Lashley pops up and hits Black with a running crossbody, then picks up Black to hit the Dominator.

Lana hops up on the apron and demands that Lashley spear Black, so he agrees and puts Black down. He sets up for the Spear, but runs right into a Black Mass to allow Aleister Black to pick up the victory.

Winner: Aleister Black