WrestleMania 36 Results: Bayley Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, 5-Way Elimination Match

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPONSHIP

BAYLEY(c) vs. SASHA BANKS vs. TAMINA vs. NAOMI vs. LACEY EVANS

Tamina takes out everyone and then splashes both Naomi and Lacey Evans. We are left with only Team Bad in the ring, Naomi, Tamina, and Sasha Banks. Tamina offers her fix in and the three women embrace before Tamina hits Sasha with a superkick. Naomi puts her on the 2nd rope and Sasha is able to hit her with a 619. Bayley proceeds to hit the elbow on Tamina. Sasha frogsplashes her. Lacey hits her with a moonsault, and Naomi hits the split legged moonsault for them to eliminate her.

Bayley starts getting aggressive on Naomi, stomping away on her. Sasha comes to help her out, but Naomi hits a double dropkick. She tries to get a pin on them both, but both kick out. Sasha and Bayley both try to hit a series of hits to Naomi, but Naomi counters at every turn. Finally Sasha is able to lock in the Bank Statement, forcing Naomi to tap out.

Lacey realizes its 2 on 1 and she tries to fight them both, but the numbers are too much. Sasha tries to hold Lace in the corner for a knee by Bayley, but Lacey moves out of the way and the knee inadvertently hits Sasha. Lacey is able to nail Sasha with a Women’s Right and Lacey picks up the pin as Bayley just watches and Sasha is eliminated.

Bayley comes in aggressively and stomps away on the arm of Lacey Evans. She picks her up and puts her toward the corner. Bayley proceeds to tie the arm of Lacey Evans to the corner and pummels Lacey. She runs at Lacey and Lacey hits her with a big boot and unties herself. Lacey jumps to the top rope and hits her reverse moonsault. She goes for the cover and Bayley kicks out at two!

Sasha Banks comes back and hits Lacey Evans with the backstabber and Bayley sends Bayley face first to pick up the three count.

Winner AND STILL WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Bayley