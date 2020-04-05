WrestleMania 36 Results: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler, Raw Women’s Championship Match

“The Man” came ’round this Saturday night at WrestleMania 36, as Becky Lynch caught Shayna Baszler with a surprise pinning combination to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BECKY LYNCH (c) vs BECKY LYNCH

Straight away both women head to each other and have a fistfight until Shayna catches Becky with a huge kick. She then tries to lock in her finisher but Becky Lynch rolls out of the ring to avoid it and the fight continues on the outside of the ring.

Becky smartly reverses Baszler’s powerbomb attempt and sends her into the commentary table and then the steel steps. Back in the ring, Lynch connects with a missile dropkick and follows it up with a splash and several kicks in the corner.

Baszler manages to put an end to Becky’s momentum with a spine buster as she then picks up and drops her face-first onto the mat. However, Becky continues fighting and the two women brawl on the ring apron, throwing huge shots to each other.

Eventually, Becky comes out on top as she drives Baszler down to the ring apron with a Rock Bottom style move. Beck then tries to go to the top rope but Shayna cuts her down and launches her across the ring and locks in an armbar.

While Lynch escapes the hold she catches a huge kick to the face for her troubles but is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Shayna once again looks for her finisher, but Becky hangs her up and uses the ropes to get in the Dis-Arm-Her. However, Shayna then locks in the Kirifuda Clutch over the ropes until the count finishes.

On the outside, Shayna grabs Becky and swings her into the commentary table several times. Back in the ring Lynch once again ends up in the Kirifuda Clutch, but after a big struggle she manages to reverse it, rolling through to get into a pinning opportunity to get the win.

Winner: (And Still Raw Women’s Champion): Becky Lynch