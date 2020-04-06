WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 night two, to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner survived multiple F5s, and in the end delivered a total of FOUR Claymore Kicks to slay the “Beast Incarnate”.

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

BROCK LESNAR(c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Brock starts with a kick to the midsection of Drew and then sends him into the corner! He hits several shoulders to the midsection of Drew, but McIntyre pushes him away and then nails Lesnar with a Claymore!!! McIntyre goes for the cover….1……….2………….Brock kicks out!

McIntyre tries to go after Brock, but Brock surprises Drew with a German Suplex! He picks up Drew and delivers another one! Brock picks up Drew McIntyre and puts him on his shoulders…..AND HITS AN F5!! Brock goes for the cover, but DREW KICKS OUT AT ONE! DREW KICKS OUT AT ONE!!

Brock can’t believe it but he picks up Drew once again and he hits Drew with ANOTHER F5! Brock goes for the cover but this time Drew kicks out at two! Heyman tells him to keep doing it, so he picks up Drew and hits him with another! 1………….2…………….Drew just BARELY kicks out! Brock picks up Drew for another and Drew gets out, pushes Brock off the ropes, and then delivers a Claymore!

Brock staggers to his feet, and Drew hits another! Drew tells him to get up and he hits one last claymore to go for the cover…..1…………2……………3! New Champion!

Winner AND NEWWW WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre