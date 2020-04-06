WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs Randy Orton, Last Man Standing

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

EDGE vs. RANDY ORTON

Edge stares at the ramp, waiting for Orton, but instead he gets RKO’d OUTTA NOWHERE onto Edge!!! It looks like Randy was disguised as a camera man! The ref tries to make sure Edge is OK to go, but as soon as the bell rings, Orton hits ANOTHER RKO. The referee starts to count and Randy taunts him as he counts. Edge has to pull himself out of the ring to be able to stand.

Orton picks up the camera and slams Edge across the face with it. Edge staggers to the backstage area and falls and the referee once again starts to count. Orton breaks up the count and they are in the gym of the performance center. Orton starts to choke Edge with some equipment and trash talking.

Orton tries to grab a weight and hit Edge with it, but Edge kicks it back into the face of Orton. Edge hammers away on Orton and then falls into a weight bench. Edge throws Orton onto a chair and then flies onto Orton, sending them both crashing. Edge picks up Orton and tries to throw him into the wall, but Orton reverses and Edge goes crashing. Orton tires to ram the sled into Edge, but Edge moves out of the way and then tosses him into the squat machine.

The match makes its way into the production area, and Edge throws Orton into a steel door repeatedly. The match makes its way back to ringside and Orton throws Edge into the barricade. They make their way into the office area. Orton tries throwing Edge into a table, but Edge counters and throws him into it instead. Orton is laying on the table and sees a steel grating and climbs up and hits a short elbow.

Edge drags Orton back towards the offices and Orton hits a thumb to the eye and then the two men go into the storage facility. Edge throws Orton into a group of ladders that are stacked against a wall. Orton sees some steel steps stacked and he sends Edge into them and the referee begins to count. Edge just BARELY makes it to his feet, but he picks up a sandbag and throws it at Orton. Edge proceeds to hit a stiff kick to the midsection of Orton. Edge picks up Orton once again and then hits him with a running knee, sending Orton right onto a table.

Edge climbs up a steel grating and hits a diving elbow to Orton through the table! The referee starts to count and both men can barely stand up but we get both men up at 8. Orton is bloody from the back but he is able to hit Edge with a headbutt and then a kick. Edge is having trouble standing.There is a pickup truck and the two men climb up the cover of the bed. Orton puts Edge on the top and hits his draping DDT onto the bed of the truck.

Edge seems to not be able to feel his hands and he is trying to get feeling but he climbs some crates and up onto a production truck. Orton struggles to get up there, but he eventually does as Edge is up there, laid flat. Orton seems to be prepping for something horrible and charges after him, but Edge hits him with a spear onto the steel top of the truck. Both men are down and Orton barely makes the count at 9. Edge goes after him and tries for another spear, but Orton turns it into an RKO. Orton gets off the truck to get some chairs as the referee counts for Edge, who barely makes it to his feet to break up the count and then falls once again.

Orton hits Edge in the back hard with a chair and then puts a chair down on the top of the truck and lays Edge’s head on there. Orton looks to hit the Conchairto, but Edge gets up and puts in the triangle sleeper. Orton goes to sleep and Edge puts Orton’s head on the chair and hits him with a Conchairto. Orton is unable to answer the count and Edge picks up the victory. Finally.

Winner: Edge