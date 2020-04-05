WrestleMania 36 Results: Elias vs King Baron Corbin

The following results are from our exclusive live coverage of night one of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson:

KING CORBIN vs ELIAS

King Corbin takes to the microphone and says the King has arrived, but Elias is nowhere to be found. He then shows footage of his Lion King moment where he knocked Elias off the balcony last week on WWE SmackDown. Corbin demands his hand to be raised in victory, but the guitar strums and Elias is here!

Corbin rolls out of the ring to attack him, but Elias avoids it and then smashes his guitar over Corbin’s back. He then continues taking the fight to Elias on the outside, smashing him into the steel stairs and the ring apron. The bell finally rings and Elias continued to take the fight to his opponent.

He charges into Corbin in the corner and follows up by connecting with several chops. Elias connects with a neck breaker, but Corbin manages to kick out. However, as Elias tries to keep going he gets dumped over the top rope by King Corbin.

Back in the ring and Corbin keeps up his attack, knocking Elias down with a huge clothesline. Corbin then launches Elias shoulder first into the post of the ring post, but Elias kicks out. Corbin tries to do the same thing again, but this time Elias reverses and gives Corbin a taste of his own medicine.

Elias then hits a mule kick in the corner and he then unloads on Corbin with tons of aggression and he hits Drift Away, only for Corbin to kick out. He then goes to the top rope to finish things off but Corbin rolls away and then hits Deep Six and this time Elias is able to kick out.

Corbin then attempts his roll around the ring post clothesline move but this time Elias has it scouted and connects with a huge knee to the face. Elias looks to go to the top rope again but Corbin rolls away before he can even think about it.

Corbin then gets a roll-up but uses the ropes to cheat and gets caught by the official. However, Elias immediately hits a roll-up of his own and grabs the tights, but the official doesn’t see and Elias secures the win.

Winner: Elias