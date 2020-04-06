WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs Bray Wyatt, Firefly Fun House Match

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

FIREFLY FUN HOUSE MATCH

JOHN CENA vs. “THE FIEND” BRAY WYATT



John Cena comes out and welcomes us to WrestleMania, but he’s immediately cut off by the Firefly Fun House. Bray says that another world exists where gods, monsters, angels, and demons are neighbors. He asks why we do the things that we do and proposes taking a look at who John Cena really is. He says that John Cena is about to face himself. Welcome. To the Firely Fun House.

We see John Cena suddenly transported into the Funhouse with Abagail and Ramblin’ Rabbit. Rabbit tells Cena that Wyatt went through that door and tells him to be careful. Cena goes through the door and it’s complete darkness. Puppet Vince McMahon comes and asks if John Cena has enough ruthless aggression to be successful in this company. We then see Bray in the middle of the ring, and he is impersonating Kurt Angle in Cena’s first match. Cena comes out in his old gear from all those years ago. Wyatt asks him why he thinks he has what it takes to hang with Bray Wyatt.

John Cena says RUTHLESS AGGRESSION and tries to slap Wyatt, but Bray ducks. He says RUTHLESS AGGRESSION again and Wyatt says “you can look but you can’t touch”. And then runs out of the ring. Suddenly we see Saturday Night’s Main Event and Bray is now impersonating Hulk Hogan. Cena comes in and starts to lift weights with him and its very intense. We then transport into Cena being the Doctor of Thuganomics. He comes to the ring in his jersey and stands in front of Wyatt. He can only speak in rhyme form apparently. He says that Wyatt has blown every chance. Wyatt says that he shouldn’t have to talk about chances. He has had to earn everything and still his chances are taken. But Cena is given everything. He is not a hero. He is a bully.

He takes the weaknesses of others and turns them into jokes. He says he will do anything for fame. Poor, lonely John Cena. Bray knocks him out. But now we see old Bray come back, sitting in his rocking chair. Bray says that Abagail told him this day would come. He says that it is time for Bray to rewrite his own story. He comes after Cena now and splashes him, then tries for Sister Abagail. Cena slips out and Wyatt laughs. He hands him a chair and tells him to finish what he started all those years ago. Cena takes it and swings, but Bray disappears and now we are in WCW land in the NWO. Bray is Bischoff and Cena appears to be Hogan.

Cena loses control and spears Bray and then starts pummeling him. He looks again and it is now The Husky pig. The lights turn and we see The Fiend! We hear Cena’s words saying that this match is going to accomplish what should have happened 6 years ago. Ending the career of the most overhyped, over privileged superstar in existence….but now it’s directed to Cena. The Fiend locks in the Mandible Claw on Cena and then Bray Wyatt counts to three and it’s over.

Winner: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.