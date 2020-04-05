WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs The Monday Night Messiah

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night one of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson:

SETH ROLLINS vs KEVIN OWEN

Seth Rollins straight away tries to avoid Kevin Owens, but KO follows him and tries to start the fight in any way possible, throwing hands at Rollins constantly. Owens catches Seth with a senton and aims for a cannonball but Rollins manages to roll away.

However, KO once again follows him and launches Seth into the barricade several times. However, as KO looks for a powerbomb onto the ring apron, Seth reverses with a back body drop and then adds to the damage with a falcons arrow onto the apron.

With Owens struggling to get to his feet, Rollins keeps up the attack with a suicide dive. Rollins then aims for another one, but this time Owens catches him with a forearm, only for Seth to hit a sling blade when he finally enters the ring.

Rollins then attempts to connect with a Stomp several times, but KO reverses and plants his opponent with a huge DDT. Owens keeps up the attack with a superkick and then a big cannonball in the corner. But with Seth in the drop zone, KO then hits a huge senton from the top rope, however, Rollins is able to kick out!

Rollins manages to catch KO with a kick of his own, but Owens channels his own Dean Ambrose, bouncing off the ropes and responding with a clothesline. He then takes Rollins to the top rope but it doesn’t work out as Seth hits the buckle bomb and follows up with several superkicks only for him to run into a Pop-Up Powerbomb.

Once again, Rollins tries to run away from Kevin Owens, and Seth ends up grabbing the ring bell and smashing it off the skull of KO.

Winner: (By DQ): Kevin Owens

As soon as that happens, KO grabs the microphone and says he doesn’t get to end things this way. He says they weren’t the actions of a god, they were the actions of a little bitch. KO says he wants a NoDQ match, right now!

Seth returns to the ring and the match restarts and continues to beat down on Kevin Owens, launching him into the barricade. Seth then grabs the steel steps and smashes them off KO, taking him down. Seth then picks out his next weapon, a chair as he unloads on him while KO continues to trash talk him.

Kevin Owens then uses the ring bell himself, smashing it off Seth, laying him out on the announce table. However, instead of just diving from the turnbuckle, KO climbs the WRESTLEMANIA SIGN and launches himself off it to crash through the announce table, taking out Rollins with an insane spot. Kevin Owens then takes Seth into the ring and hits a Stunner to finish things off.

Winner: Kevin Owens