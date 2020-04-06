WrestleMania 36 Results: Otis Defeats Dolph Ziggler, Finally Gets The Girl

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

OTIS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Sonya Deville comes out with Dolph Ziggler and Otis comes out alone. He goes right after Ziggler, but Ziggler gets right out of the ring. Ziggler gets back in the ring and Otis catches him and he drives his shoulder into Dolph’s midsection. He proceeds to splash Dolph. He tries to hit another, but Dolph moves and Otis gets hit with a super kick by Ziggler.

Otis is out of the ring and Ziggler follows and throws him right into the steel post. Back in the ring now, and Dolph chokes Otis right onto the ropes, then scrapes his face on ropes. Dolph hits Otis with a kick to the midsection, but Otis seems unfazed. He picks up Ziggler and slams him to the mat. He whips Dolph into the corner and he has him exactly where he wants him. Otis whips Ziggler into the post, sternum first this time and Ziggler looks to be in bad shape.

Otis throws Ziggler to the outside now and throws him first into the barricade, then into the post. He throws him back into the inside and hits a version of the Compacter, which is essentially a pop up slam. He looks to hit the Caterpillar, but Sonya Deville gets on the ring apron, distracting the referee long enough for Dolph Ziggler to nail a low blow on Otis.

We see Many come out and slap Sonya Deville across the face then, following it with a Lou Thesz press. The referee proceeds to check on Mandy, but Mandy hits a low blow on Ziggler! Otis hits his caterpillar to pick up the victory!

Winner: Otis Dozovic

After the match, Otis picks up Mandy and they give each other a big smooch.