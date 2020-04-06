WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits Defend Raw Tag Team Championships

The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night two of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Doug Enriquez:

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

THE STREET PROFITS(c) vs. AUSTIN THEORY & ANGEL GARZA

Ford and Dawkins quickly send Theory and Garza to the outside. Dawkins comes out to chase, but Garza surprises him with a super kick. Angel Garza comes in and takes off his pants before splashing Dawkins. Garza tags in Theory, who hits a rolling dropkick to Dawkins.

Garza misses wildly with a clothesline, which allows Montez Ford to be tagged in. He nails a leaping clothesline to Garza and then a moonsault. He looks to cover, but Garza kicks out at two. Both men get up and Montez Ford hits a float over DDT onto Garza. Theory surprises with a cutter but Dawkins flies onto him and hits a senton to pick up the victory.

Winners AND STILL WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits