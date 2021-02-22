The main event of WrestleMania 37 has been revealed.

After successfully defending his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber match, Roman Reigns was caught off guard with a spear from Edge.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match in a miracle run from the first position, giving him the right to challenge his choice of world champions on the Grandest Stage of Them All. While he also paid visits to Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw and Finn Balor on NXT, the “Rated-R Superstar” has ultimately chosen to pursue the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

This will be the first time the two top Superstars compete in the ring one-on-one, as Edge announced his retirement from the business one year before Reigns made his debut on WWE television.

The story going into WrestleMania is that Edge has come back for the world heavyweight championship that he never technically lost, ten years to the date of his last title match at WrestleMania XXVII.

WrestleMania 37 will take place across two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.