WWE
BREAKING: Edge Has Chosen His WrestleMania Main Event
The main event of WrestleMania 37 has been revealed.
After successfully defending his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber match, Roman Reigns was caught off guard with a spear from Edge.
Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble match in a miracle run from the first position, giving him the right to challenge his choice of world champions on the Grandest Stage of Them All. While he also paid visits to Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw and Finn Balor on NXT, the “Rated-R Superstar” has ultimately chosen to pursue the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.
This will be the first time the two top Superstars compete in the ring one-on-one, as Edge announced his retirement from the business one year before Reigns made his debut on WWE television.
The story going into WrestleMania is that Edge has come back for the world heavyweight championship that he never technically lost, ten years to the date of his last title match at WrestleMania XXVII.
WrestleMania 37 will take place across two nights on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
WWE
The Miz Pins Drew McIntyre To Become New WWE Champion
The Miz is a two-time WWE Champion.
Let me rephrase that. We are less than two months away from WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium, the first time that potentially tens of thousands of wrestling fans will gather in the same place since the onset of a global pandemic, and The Miz is currently the reigning, defending WWE Champion.
The self-proclaimed “A-List” Superstar and charismatic host of MizTV picked his perfect moment to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcast tonight at WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Miz pinned a vulnerable Drew McIntyre after delivering the Skull Crushing Finale. Not only did McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber match, but the Scottish juggernaut received a nasty beatdown at the hands of a pissed of Bobby Lashley afterwards.
This is Miz’s first reign with the WWE Championship since his run in 2011, which included a successful defense against John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII. Ironically, that show also featured Edge in a world championship match, and John Morrison working an angle with a celebrity guest.
My, how things have changed.
WWE
New United States Champion Crowned At WWE Elimination Chamber
Matt Riddle won the WWE United States Championship tonight at WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, in a triple threat match against both incumbent champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison.
Morrison was not originally planned for the match, but was a last-minute replacement for an injured Keith Lee. He won a Fatal 4-Way match over Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Elias during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show to qualify for the spot.
The closing moments of what turned out to be a very good championship match saw Morrison steal a crutch from an injured MVP at ringside. Lashley caught him in the Hurt Lock and had the victory literally in hand, but Riddle got a hold of the crutch and beat the champ with it until he rolled out of the ring. Riddle was then able to deliver his signature “Bro Derrick” to Morrison to capture the United States title.
The initial program between Riddle and Lashley is likely not over. While WWE no longer has obligatory rematches – or at least that’s what they claim – the fact that the new champion did not actually beat the old champion certainly lends itself to at least one more round between these two, with WrestleMania 37 as a possible destination.
One way to stop @fightbobby? FLOAT ON 'EM!#WWEChamber @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/4EfuUURPoq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
Now preparing for takeoff: STARSHIP PAIN 🚀#WWEChamber @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Enqn4iL6to
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
Just downright dominance.#WWEChamber @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Mgz7g3WYPE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
WWE
Daniel Bryan Wins Smackdown Elimination Chamber, Challenges Roman Reigns
Daniel Bryan won his third Elimination Chamber match tonight, just one shy of the all-time record, but there will be no celebration for the leader of the YES Movement as we continue down the road to WrestleMania.
Bryan began the match with Cesaro, resulting in an expectedly great opening exchange. King Baron Corbin joined the match soon after, and both men continuously targeted Bryan’s previously injured knee, planting seeds for later in the bout.
It is every man for himself inside the Elimination Chamber.#WWEChamber @WWEDanielBryan @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/VgrWeESpuh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
Sami Zayn entered the match fourth, although his documentary crew were barred from ringside by the referee. Expect to hear all about the “conspiracy” every chance that he gets. Kevin Owens and Jey Uso rounded out the match as the fifth and sixth entrants, immediately resuming their rivalry with a wild brawl around the Chamber.
WHAT. A. FLEX.#WWEChamber @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/fpJALSPX8B
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
There were several incredible spots and sequences throughout what may go down as one of the better Elimination Chamber matches we’ve ever seen. Kevin Owens performed a moonsault off the top of one of the pods before delivering stunners for everyone and eliminating his old rival Sami Zayn.
Jey Uso later trapped Owens’ arm in the cage door and brutally wrenched it out of place. He actually pinned KO after a Superfly Splash scoring what many would consider a major upset victory. Bryan would deliver one final running knee strike to Jey after dodging a Superfly Splash from the top of a pod, scoring the victory.
FLY OWENS FLY#WWEChamber @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/v6xrSY51py
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
Completely exhausted having gone through a 40-minute war against five of the best WWE Superstars going today, Bryan had about two minutes to rest as Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring for their title match.
Bryan would actually catch the “Tribal Chief” in the LaBelle Lock as soon as the bell rang, coming very close to shocking the world and stealing the Universal title. Reigns found a way to power out of the hold and simply bludgeoned him with forearm shots, applying a guillotine choke that forced the referee to quickly call for the bell.
And still your WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
The Miz Pins Drew McIntyre To Become New WWE Champion
BREAKING: Edge Has Chosen His WrestleMania Main Event
New United States Champion Crowned At WWE Elimination Chamber
Daniel Bryan Wins Smackdown Elimination Chamber, Challenges Roman Reigns
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Trending
-
Results6 hours ago
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
-
WWE14 hours ago
Backstage News On Four Big Matches Currently Planned For WrestleMania 37
-
WWE8 hours ago
Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber
-
WWE6 hours ago
WWE Officially Pulls Keith Lee From Tonight’s Title Match, Fatal 4-Way To Determine New Contender
-
Indie1 day ago
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
-
AEW1 day ago
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
-
AEW11 hours ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
-
WWE14 hours ago
Jim Ross Discusses WWE’s Booking Of Roman Reigns