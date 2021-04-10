Results
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results – Live Now: Banks vs Belair, Lashley vs McIntyre, Bad Bunny In Action!
Welcome everyone to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE WrestleMania night one, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL! Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history in the main event, Bobby Lashley defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, Latin hip hop sensation Bad Bunny in action and more!
Bell time tonight is 8:00 PM ET. Give us a follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook and Twitter to join in the discussion throughout the show if you’re into that sort of thing.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results
April 10, 2021
Tampa, FL
Refresh for updates.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice Results: Title vs Career, Hardcore War, Women’s Weapons Match & More
This show is currently streaming on IMPACT Plus and FITE. Women’s wrestling legend Jazz puts her career on the line for one last chance at Deonna Purrazzo and the Knockouts Championship this afternoon. Plus an 8-man Hardcore War, a women’s weapons match to determine the #1 contender and more.
IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice Results
April 10, 2021
* * *
Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Josh Alexander & Petey Williams def. TJP & Madman Fulton and TJP & Fallah Bahh
This was a preview for the triple threat X-Division title match at Rebellion with each competitor finding tag team partners. Petey Williams was the surprise entrant joining his fellow Canadian. All six guys looked great in this non-stop tag match. Lots of wild and innovative offense, but not so much that they were just running through spots aimlessly. Fulton and Bahh were made to look like monsters and then collided at the end. The finish saw Petey hit the Canadian Destroyer on Ace Austin while Alexander slapped the ankle lock on Bahh to get the submission win.
Refresh for updates.
AEW
AEW The House Always Wins Results (4/9): TNT Title Defense, 10-Man Tag Headline First Ever House Show
All Elite Wrestling held their first ever house show on Friday night in Jacksonville, FL headlined by Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against the winner of a battle royal that took place earlier in the show.
The co-main event of the evening saw a huge 10-man tag team match featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa and the Young Bucks teaming up with DDT Pro’s debuting Konosuke Takeshita.
AEW The House Always Wins
April 9, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
- TNT Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: The Butcher def. Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Colten Gunn, the Dark Order’s 10, Dustin Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and Scorpio Sky.
- The Pinnacle def. Jurassic Express & Dante Martin
- Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka
- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow
- Best Friends def. Max Caster & TH2
- Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi
- Hikaru Shida & Red Velvet & Ryo Mizunami & Tay Conti def. Britt Baker & The Bunny & Nyla Rose & Rebel
- Death Triangle & The Sydal Brothers def. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita & Michael Nakazawa & The Young Bucks
- TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) def. The Butcher
#theButcher (@AndyComplains) wins #theHouseAlwaysWin Battle Royal in 8 minutes 48 seconds, and will face @DarbyAllin in the main event for the TNT Championship pic.twitter.com/6B7fONbIaA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
#Pinnacle's @the_MJF, @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR pick up the win tonight over Jurassic Express (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus), @lucha_angel1 and @facdaniels in 14 minutes and 30 seconds #TheHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/uMCO37FLFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
#theHouseAlwaysWins – @Jade_Cargill picks up the quick win in 3 minutes and 30 seconds over #RekaTahaka pic.twitter.com/roJV23NjWN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021
.@CodyRhodes defeats @aaronsolow in the #DUUUVAL Street Fight in 15 minutes 47 seconds and then is attacked by #Factory member #Olympic Boxer @AnthonyOgogo #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/QEXDJGfVHn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
.@Thee_Red_Velvet, @TayConti_ @mizunami0324 & @AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru scored the hard fought win over @NylaRoseBeast, @RebelTanea, @AllieWrestling & @RealBrittBaker in 14 minutes, when Conti pinned Rebel following the #DDTay pic.twitter.com/8CU0hL7m3s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
Matt & Mike Sydal & Death Triangle – Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix defeated Konosuke Takeshitaa, MT Nakazawa and the Elite – Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson in 12 minutes and 25 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/Jodj5y0jYs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
In the main event of @AEW's #theHouseAlwaysWins @DarbyAllin defeated #theButcher (@andycomplains) to retain the #TNTChampionship pic.twitter.com/nsXxNTou5z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021
Results
4/9 WWE Smackdown Results: Twas The Night Before WrestleMania, Tag Team Titles On The Line!
WWE Smackdown Results
April 9, 2021
* * *
— Daniel Bryan kicked off the show and said he loves the ThunderDome but can’t wait to be back in front of a live crowd of screaming fans and smell the pyro this weekend at WrestleMania. He noted he’s become famous for the word “YES” but people have been telling him “NO” his entire career. Adam Pierce told him “NO” he couldn’t headline WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Edge, but just like he always does, Bryan made it happen. He warned his opponents that they’re stepping into the ring with a dangerous man, not Daniel Bryan the family man.
— Dolph Ziggler (c) & Robert Roode (c) def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio and The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. This was a great match. They may not have a WrestleMania stage this year but went out and showed that was a big mistake. Ford was inches away from winning after giving Gable the Frog Splash, but Ziggler made a blind tag and superkicked him.
— Bianca Belair was interviewed and admitted she was nervous to main event WrestleMania on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean she’s scared of Sasha Banks. She’s the strong-est and the fast-est and that makes her the most dangerous.
— Intercontinental Champion Big E came out and talked about being from the Tampa area. He said this morning he went to see his barber Big Jay and visited places that were special to him growing up. He told Apollo Crews that Tampa is where his dream of winning the title has come to die.
— Tamina def. Nia Jax via disqualification. Lots of interference from Reginald and Baszler leading to a brawl with Natalya.
— The Riott Squad, Billie Kay, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke all got into a fight backstage. Tamina and Natalya joined in the fight and left them all laying.
— Edge took to the ring and sat down on a chair. He told the old story about seeing Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania and it shaping his future. He said he’s manifested everything he’s ever wanted in his life, including coming back from a decade-long, career-ending injury to do hurricanranas off the top rope. He mocked Daniel Bryan for being an “indie bookstore troll” and claimed Roman Reigns was just the Samoan version of himself. He vowed to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania because he wants it, and he will manifest it just like everything else.
— Sami Zayn visited Jake and Logan Paul at their gym in Miami to talk about the conspiracy. He was really annoying, so when he went out to get his “sparring gear” from his car, the door was locked and the bouncer wouldn’t let him back in.
— Jey Uso won the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This was all the undercard and midcard guys from both Raw and Smackdown with nothing to do at WrestleMania this year. It came down to Uso and Nakamura, who both hit their finishers, but Uso was just a hair better on this night.
— Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman came out to finish the night. Reigns was pissed off about being in a triple threat match where he doesn’t have to be involved in the finish to lose the title. He doesn’t care about dreamers or redemption stories, and mocked the idea that Edge “never lost” the world heavyweight title. He promised to retain the title at WrestleMania and force the entire world to acknowledge him as the “Head of the Table”, and quoted Heyman saying that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results – Live Now: Banks vs Belair, Lashley vs McIntyre, Bad Bunny In Action!
IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice Results: Title vs Career, Hardcore War, Women’s Weapons Match & More
Tampa, FL Weather Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Night One
Kicking Off WWE WrestleMania Night One Will Be…
PW Staff Make Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night One
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
Steve Austin Reveals Tag Team He Believes Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
WATCH: Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Reveal
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 37 – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Triple H Provides A Medical Update On Road Dogg
-
WWE23 hours ago
WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Main Event
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Alexa Bliss Admits She Prefer’s WrestleMania Being Over Two Nights
-
Results22 hours ago
4/9 WWE Smackdown Results: Twas The Night Before WrestleMania, Tag Team Titles On The Line!
-
Impact2 days ago
4/8 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Road To Hardcore Justice, Omega & Swann Clash In Six-Man Tag