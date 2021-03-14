WWE
45,000 Fans Potentially Returning To Raymond James Stadium For WrestleMania 37
Florida journalist Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports has confirmed that WWE would like to see upwards of 45,000 fans fill the stands at Raymond James Stadium for each night of WrestleMania 37 this year.
WWE was originally supposed to run their annual event at Raymond James in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to shut its doors to fans for the first time, airing WrestleMania 36 across two nights at the WWE Performance Center.
Alba also stresses that while WWE will look to sell 45,000 tickets per night, there is no guarantee how many people will actually travel. Because of this, an unusually large number of tickets could end up on the secondary market this year.
With vaccines becoming more readily available COVID-19 numbers have seen a drastic decline in recent months. That said, the rate of new cases in the U.S. is still hovering around where they were in early Fall of last year, so it’s understandable that many who would normally fly out for WrestleMania still won’t take the risk.
Currently the two planned main events for WrestleMania 37 are Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship, although Reigns still has a title defense against Daniel Bryan coming up at WWE Fastlane.
I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began. @BN9 @MyNews13
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)
It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling, and yet again it’s time to Break It Down, taking a look at all of the in-ring action, promos, and backstage segments from the past week. It’s been a very noteworthy week across the board for wrestling, with a lot of major moments taking place, especially during the Wednesday Night War.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into this and rank the shows from this past week and see which was best.
6. WWE Raw
WWE is continuing to struggle with the red brand this year, not managing to string an entertaining show together at all. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again had a great match which was really physical, but that isn’t enough to carry this show.
Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a solid main event, which is acceptable, but WWE is treading water to get to WrestleMania with Orton and Wyatt’s eventual return. Riddle and Slapjack did also have a good bout, although it was nice and short.
However, the show was littered with forgettable segments and backstage moments that didn’t bring any excitement. Plus, the segments between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were excruciatingly poor, making very little sense with Shane’s heavy breathing into the microphone being one of the worst segments that WWE has produced in a long time.
5. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was very promo-heavy this week with very little in-ring action and a lot of talking taking place. It’s not necessarily a bad thing though, with some promos being great and others being bland. WWE had a red hot storyline with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, but it is getting weaker by the week, with this not bringing much interest.
Injecting the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Reginald into the mix isn’t giving anybody a reason to care about Sasha vs Belair. The same problem is happening with Edge. His promos are making no sense, complaining about nothing and simply whining, and all it’s doing is making it clear that Daniel Bryan should be the man to take the title from Roman Reigns, and not him.
However, Bryan’s work on this show was brilliant, and the eight-man tag team bout was fantastic, pushing every team involved. The work with the Intercontinental Championship was fantastic though, with Big E showing great fire and Apollo continuing to develop nicely, with Big E’s match against Sami Zayn being a lot of fun.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling built up nicely to Sacrifice this week, which was a brilliant event. But the weekly television show was an enjoyable one with some good in-ring work throughout. Chris Bey and Ace Austin was the match of the night, with this being a fast-paced and exciting clash between them.
The tag team match with James Storm and Chris Sabin facing Rohit Raju Shera was hard-hitting and enjoyable. But, there were also some forgettable matches too, with the two women’s matches falling quite flat on this show, which is unlike IMPACT.
Building Trey Miguel’s storyline with Sami Callihan was excellent, with the two men putting some great effort in. However, the show really thrived in segments that built to Sacrifice. The Tag Team Championship contract signing was brilliant, and so was the main event segment announcing the big title unification news which certainly got the wrestling world talking.
3. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was an exciting show this week that was very enjoyable to watch. Dave Mastiff and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match to start the show, and the Heritage Rules adds a totally different dynamic to a match which is unlike anything the other brands are doing.
Teoman was able to have a simple debut which worked well, putting him over and establishing him as someone to keep an eye out for. Ben Carter changing his name is something that makes little sense in storyline purposes, while it’s likely a copyright issue, it wasn’t explained well in the story.
The main event mixed-tag team was a lot of fun, wrapping up that storyline, which has done a great job putting over all four wrestlers. But the best match of the night was the tag team bout between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It was a really enjoyable match, and Amir seeing Williams cheat to win was a great twist. The team succeeding but being so different in terms of personality is an interesting idea.
2. WWE NXT
It was a big episode of WWE NXT this week with three title matches, including the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced. Adding the titles makes sense as NXT’s women’s division is deep, although, taking the titles off Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai straight away was an odd call. It felt like a shock factor move for the sake of it, which is a shame, but the match was entertaining.
Pete Dunne was able to look very impressive, and teasing a match against a mystery opponent is going to be interesting moving forwards. Imperium wanting Timothy Thatcher as a fresh member is also a great idea too and the storyline could be very good if done right.
Xia Li continues to be well booked and her segment with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro was intriguing. The work with the NXT tag team division needs some serious work though, as quick segments aren’t helping them. However, both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship matches were fantastic, feeling like Takeover quality bouts that drove the show forwards.
1. AEW Dynamite
It was a very close call between the two Wednesday night shows this week, but AEW Dynamite just edged it with the overall quality of the entire show. Coming off the back of AEW Revolution, the company set up tons of fresh new storylines all while trying their best to recover the mess of the ‘explosion’ which was well worked for the most part.
The show kicked off with a great match between Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson which was frantic and well-paced. Cody and Penta feuding is an intriguing prospect while setting up Sting and Lance Archer is also interesting, although I wish AEW would stop having Sting with Tony Schiavone on every single segment.
Kenny Omega showcased great humor with his promos, and teasing him against Christian is a true dream match. Scorpio Sky and Darby Allin had the match of the night and turning Sky heel could be great if done right. But the best part of the night was certainly the main event segment, with MJF’s new faction being a great group. This was something different from the expected angle of kicking Chris Jericho out of the group, and the twist was welcomed, setting up another massive storyline moving forwards.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 18
IMPACT Wrestling- 34
WWE NXT- 44
AEW Dynamite- 51
WWE NXT UK- 29
WWE SmackDown- 29
Wrestling News
Big E Claims He Is Going To Be Intercontinental Champion For A Calendar Year
During the latest episode of Talking Smack, Big E made a big claim about his future, claiming he will be Intercontinental Champion for a year.
Paul Heyman spoke to Big E about what his life is going to be like as Intercontinental Champion, with Big E being a target for others.
“If you’re going to ask me a direct question, I respect you enough as a man to give you a straight answer,” Heyman began. “No, it’s not what I wanted. But it’s exactly what I told you your life was going to be like. I never offered you a prediction of what your life is going to be like as the Intercontinental Champion. I offered you a spoiler. You’re a champion. What did you think your life was going to be like?
“I hear you. And you know, I have learned a lot from you,” Big E replied. “I’ve learned how shark-infested these waters really are. But you see, this is my Intercontinental Championship. I’m going to beat Apollo Crews. I’m going to decimate Apollo Crews. I’m going to walk into WrestleMania, and I’m going to defend his Intercontinental Championship. And then, I’m going to defend this title for a whole calendar year.
“Then, I’ll come back in 2022 at WrestleMania, and I will stand there, deserving beyond a shadow of a doubt, deserving that Universal Championship opportunity. I’ll deserve it more than anyone. If Roman Reigns still holds that title, that will be my match. When I walk out of WrestleMania 2022 as double champ, and I beat Roman Reigns, or whoever has that title then, we’ll talk.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Mustafa Ali Says RETRIBUTION Is “Doing The Best With The Time We’re Given”
Mustafa Ali recently spoke about the biggest challenge that RETRIBUTION is facing at the moment, and how they’re doing their best.
The RETRIBUTION leader spoke with TV Insider about the fact that the group hasn’t been able to explain the ‘why’ behind what they’re actually doing.
“The talent is there,” said Mustafa Ali. “The biggest obstacle and challenge the group faces is the ‘Why.’ Who are we? Why are we here? What’s our vendetta against WWE and corporate infrastructure? We have not been able to tell that story. Retribution is still an opportunity to be on TV every week.”
“We’ve done stuff, and everyone is aware who is in the group,” he said. “But we’re not able to address who we really are. I haven’t explained why I’m the leader and what power I hold over these people. I’d like to do so. The fans have been left to connect the dots, which I never like to do. It’s a three-hour show. Stuffing 5,000 pounds into a five-pound bag isn’t going to work. We have to take our time. We’re doing the best with the time we’re given.”
45,000 Fans Potentially Returning To Raymond James Stadium For WrestleMania 37
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)
Lana Reveals She Wanted To Manage Nia Jax When She First Joined WWE
Paige Discusses Her Iconic WWE NXT Match With Emma
Jake Roberts Reveals His Original AEW Contract Was Only For 10 Weeks
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
AEW DARK Video: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs Proud & Powerful, Abadon, SCU, Powerhouse Hobbs & More
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Reportedly Denies Andrade’s Release Request, ROH World Champion Rush Responds
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Moose & Rich Swann World Title Unification Match
-
Impact1 day ago
Good Brothers Defeated! New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
New Unified IMPACT World Champion Crowned At Sacrifice
-
Wrestling News15 hours ago
Paul Heyman Believes Christian Ran Away From Roman Reigns
-
WWE1 day ago
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane
-
WWE1 day ago
3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report: Big E Gets Real With Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Has Lost His Mind
-
Wrestling News14 hours ago
Bobby Lashley Reveals Who Came Up With The Name ‘Hurt Business’