WrestleMania ‘Boneyard Match’ May Have Been The Undertaker’s Last; “I Have No Desire To Get Back In The Ring”

The final chapter in WWE’s highly touted look behind The Undertaker’s iconic final chapter in professional wrestling came to an end this weekend.

Sunday’s new episode focussed heavily on The Deadman’s return to the ring leading up to WrestleMania 36 and the build to the cinematic masterpiece called the “Boneyard Match”, with AJ Styles.

Nearing the end of the series’ final moments, Undertaker talked about the match pottentially being a fitting way to wrap up one of the most iconic career’s in professional wrestling history.

In fact, when asked if he might return if Vince McMahon called and needed him for an “in case of emergency, break glass” type of situation, ‘Taker said that he would consider it but currently has “no desire to get back in the ring.”

Check out a brief clip below, and as always, you can catch up on the entire Undertaker: Last Ride documentary miniseries streaming on the WWE Network.