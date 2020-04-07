WrestleMania Marathon & New ‘WWE Backstage’ Set To Air On FS1 Tonight

Dying for more WWE content after this past weekend’s WrestleMania doubler-header? FS1 has announced the full lineup for this Tuesday evening, and a marathon of content is heading your way.
The night kicks off with three back-to-back episodes of WWE 24, previously available exclusively on the WWE Network, recapping WrestleMania 30, WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 33.
An all new edition of WWE Backstage will follow at 11:00 PM ET. Confirmed for the show is an interview with the brand new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, as well as San Francisco 49ers tight end and huge wrestling fan, George Kittle. Here’s the lineup:
- 8PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 31
- 9PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 33
- 10PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 30
- 11PM – WWE Backstage
Missing #WrestleMania already? @FS1 has you covered.
Then stay tuned for a brand-new #WWEBackstage featuring some very special guests at 11:00 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/AYrpij3tbj
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 7, 2020