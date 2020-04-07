WrestleMania Marathon & New ‘WWE Backstage’ Set To Air On FS1 Tonight

Dying for more WWE content after this past weekend’s WrestleMania doubler-header? FS1 has announced the full lineup for this Tuesday evening, and a marathon of content is heading your way.

The night kicks off with three back-to-back episodes of WWE 24, previously available exclusively on the WWE Network, recapping WrestleMania 30, WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 33.

An all new edition of WWE Backstage will follow at 11:00 PM ET. Confirmed for the show is an interview with the brand new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, as well as San Francisco 49ers tight end and huge wrestling fan, George Kittle. Here’s the lineup:

8PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 31

9PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 33

10PM – WWE 24 WrestleMania 30

11PM – WWE Backstage